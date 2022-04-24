Reverend John Hebenton offers prayers of remembrance and prayers. Tauranga RSA cenotaph. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Thousands gathered across the Bay of Plenty today to remember those brave Kiwis who served and died overseas - Lest We Forget - "We will remember them".

This included 400 to 500 people who gathered for a poignant Anzac Day remembrance service which began at 5.45am at the Tauranga RSA cenotaph as the pink dawn peeked out from the darkness.

Today marked 107 years since The Gallipoli landings took place on April 25, 1915.

Thousands of young men stormed the beaches on the Gallipoli Peninsula, in what is now Turkey, where they fought for eight months.

By the end of the campaign, more than 130,000 men had died, among them 2779 New Zealanders - today's remembrance services are also dedicated to those who served and fought and died in all conflicts.

The 2022 Tauranga RSA remembrance service began with a parade of former servicemen and women who marched to the cenotaph led by Parade Commander Major Eli Crawshaw.

As the roll of drums commenced the spotlight came on followed by the hymn Lest We Forget performed by the Tauranga Silver City Brass Band.

MC Morton Anderson introduced Reverend John Hebenton whose benediction included prayers of remembrance for all those who died and those left scarred by war.

"We remember all Australians and New Zealanders who fought in the Navy, Army and the Airforce and we remember those of other nations and faiths who fought beside them.

"We remember all those who fought for a better world with the Anzacs and we remember all those who fought against them in their own countries...Have mercy on all those who still live in the shadow of war.

"Bring us all to the day when nation no longer makes war against nation," he said.

A Tauranga City Brass member played the Reveille. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A member of the Tauranga City Brass played the Last Post and the Reveille.

Wreaths laid at the base of the Tauranga RSA cenotaph. Photo / Sandra Conchie

This was followed by the Anzac Day Dedication by Tauranga RSA president Fred Milligan who then laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph along with others which included Tauranga Labour List MP Jan Tinetti.

About 400 to 500 people attended the Tauranga RSA Anzac Day service. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Milligan said he was "amazed and pleased" by the turnout given the number of services across the city, and this was a tangible demonstration of people "standing up for peace".

Tauranga Girls' College students Ella Mitchell and Ella Ryan speaking at the Anzac Day Service at Tauranga RSA. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Guest speakers included Tauranga Girls College head girl Ella Ryan and one of the school deputy head girls Ella Mitchell, who wore her great grandfather Brian McOnie's medals.

Mitchell said her great-grandfather was a serviceman in the navy during World War II and survived two sinkings onboard the HMS Helca after it set off for Algiers in North Africa.

"Unfortunately it never reached its destination, as the ship was struck by four torpedoes and a German u-boat on November 12, 1942, killing 279 of the 847 crew.

She said her grandfather continued to serve after the war as a J-Force member assisting with the demilitarisation and repatriation effort in Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima.

Both she and Ryan said they felt "very humbled" to be asked to speak at the service to honour the sacrifices of all Anzacs made all those years ago.

"We also extend our immense gratitude to all New Zealand servicemen and women who fought and continue to fight for our freedom," Mitchell said.

"To all kiwi servicemen and women, past and present, we extend our gratitude and appreciation for your selfless commitment to our nation and our people,

"We thank you and we honour you, not only today but every day for your courage and sacrifice. Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou- we will remember them."

Tauranga Boys College student Hamish Graham reading his poem 'Men at War'. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tauranga Boys College student Hamish Graham also a drummer with the Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums band read a poem he wrote titled 'Men of War'.

In an exert he said: "When I think about the Anzacs of 1915, I think of how brave they all must have been, These young men like me.....who believed that this war would end all wars...

"And it pains me to say, it was all fought in vain. As the killing and fighting was all done again. For even today long after the war, young people are fighting. Still more and more.

"As I'm stood here today, not on poppied plains, I realise the world is forgetting again.

From the great war right up till today.

"With the spirits of the Anzacs for peace, we pray. Lest we forget."

Remembrance services also took place at Pyes Pa, Memorial Park, Whareroa Marae, Katikati, Mount Maunganui, Papamoa, Waihi Beach, Te Puke and Omokoroa.