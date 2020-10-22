All to play for as Baywide cricket gets under way

Central Indians player Jeff Simmons on the front foot during a game last season. Photo / File

The Alice Johnston Oval at the Gordon Spratt Reserve will host the Pāpāmoa grass wicket's first Baywide premier cricket match on Saturday.

Newcomers to the competition Pāpāmoa make their entrance to the Bay of Plenty Cup against Rotorua's Bayleys Central Indians.

The Pāpāmoa Cricket Club have done the hard yards both on and off the field since they were established in 2017 to be promoted to Baywide cricket in just three seasons.

The appointment of former Black Cap Matt Horne as player/coach, will give the new Baywide recruits a wealth of experience to draw on during the summer.

Central Indians will again have hard-hitting Steve Nicholls leading his troops from the front. Nicholls had a sterling 2019/20 season with the bat as he blasted more than 700 runs, including a top score of 126 not out. The Rotorua skipper also showed his all round ability, taking 22 wickets with best bowling figures of 6-18.

Defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders Bond & Co Mount Maunganui will have home advantage when they meet Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College at Blake Park.

The Mount side has had a change of captain, with 13 season Mount veteran Matt Golding taking over from long-time skipper Dale Swan.

Tauranga Boys' will again have former Bay of Plenty representative wicketkeeper Tim Clarke as player/coach, with fellow Tauranga Boys' teacher Charles Williams returning to the first XI. Niven Dovey will captain the team in the first half of the season.

Eve's Realty Greerton have their sights on the first Baywide prize of the season, after finishing as the competition runners-up last season. There have been some comings and goings in the player ranks, with ex-Canterbury major association batsman Tom MacRury back in the Greerton uniform.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō will make the first of their regular road trips to the Western Bay of Plenty when they play Greerton at Pemberton Park. The Great Lake side made solid progress last season with a top four spot in the Baywide T20 competition a team highlight.

Craigs Investment Partners Geyser CC, who made their Bay of Plenty Cup entrance just 12 months ago, will be looking to consolidate their gains from their first season in the Baywide ranks. They will host multiple Baywide champions Element IMF Cadets at Smallbone Park.

Cadets will have a new face lead them out on Saturday, with Andrew Mascall taking the reigns from long-time club stalwart Jono Boult.

Bay of Plenty Cup Draw Round One, Saturday October 24

Pāpāmoa v Central Indians, Alice Johnston Oval; Geyser CC v Cadets, Smallbone Park; Greerton v Lake Taupō, Pemberton Park; Mount Maunganui v Tauranga Boys' College, Blake Park; Flying Mullett Te Puke the bye.

Bay of Plenty Cup champions

2019/20 Mount Maunganui, 2018/19 Greerton, 2017/18 Ōtūmoetai Cadets, 2016/17 Mount Maunganui, 2015/16 Greerton, 2014/15 Greerton, 2013/14 Mount Maunganui, 2012/13 Mount Maunganui, 2011/12 Ōtūmoetai Cadets, 2010/11 Mount Maunganui, 2009/10 Mount Maunganui, 2008/09 Mount Maunganui, 2007/08 Ōtūmoetai Cadets.