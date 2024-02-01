Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Air New Zealand Rotorua to Auckland: Woman frustrated after airline cuts daily services

Megan Wilson
By
5 mins to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CIO and Founder Mike Taylor about the positives and negatives of the year to come. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A Rotorua woman believes the city of almost 80,000 people is ‘‘really getting done over’’ after Air New Zealand reduced its Rotorua to Auckland return services over time from up to five flights

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times