Seungjin Lee, Seojoon Lee, Kane Clark, Jerone Clark, Tevyn Lippi-Smith, Piper de Bono, Jack Johanson, Cooper Jenkins, Jess Sio, Grace Silvester, Tia Poroa, and Barend Muller. Photo / Mead Norton



More than 25,000 officials, supporters and intermediate-aged athletes are descending on Tauranga as the Zespri AIMS Games return tomorrow for the first time since 2020.

Motels and large apartments are essentially booked out and at least one campground is nearly full, with a "surge" in accommodation bookings.

The event, which boosted the local economy by $6.5 million in 2019, was expected to bring a "much-needed lift" to businesses after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

With 23 codes, the AIMS Games is for athletes aged 11 to 13 and has been described as one of the largest sporting championships in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year, 350 schools have made nearly 11,000 entries, down just 500 from 2019.

The tournament runs until Friday, with two opening ceremonies to be held - one in the afternoon and an evening event - at Trustpower Baypark on Sunday.

Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said all 22 rooms of the motel were booked for the AIMS Games.

Bullot, who is also the Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman, said two teams from Auckland and Wellington were staying at the motel.

"We have got 22 rooms and they are all full."

He said schools were coming with slightly smaller teams and were more budget conscious.

"But having said that, it is hugely positive and it is lovely to have everyone back."

Most accommodation providers had previous relationships with schools and had pre-booked their stays.

"Everybody is really happy."

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said supporters and athletes from Tuakau and Napier had booked up about seven of its cabins, as well as caravan and tent sites.

"We are in for a busy week. All of our accommodation is gone and our sites are filling up."

Many were checking in from Saturday and staying until the following Friday night, he said.

"It is great to see. It is great for the area as well."

Tauranga Intermediate School principal Cameron Mitchell said about 310 students were participating in the games.

"We are extremely excited. It is a brand new generation of AIMS Games athletes who have never experienced it before.

"It is a celebration of intermediate and middle school sports. It is about giving all kids every opportunity possible.

"We know they are going to have an amazing week and make cool memories in Tauranga."

General manager of Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi | Tourism Bay of Plenty, Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Oscar Nathan, general manager of Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi - Tourism Bay of Plenty, said the Zespri AIMS Games was a critical part of Tauranga's identity as a destination.

"Our tourism sector has noticed the games' absence over the past two years and the associated loss of high-volume visitor revenue, so we are really looking forward to celebrating the start of [the event]."

Nathan said accommodation data was showing a "surge" in bookings, with motels and large apartments across Tauranga and Mount Maunganui essentially booked out.

Holiday home and apartment providers in the Waihī Beach, Katikati and Te Puke areas also appeared to be benefitting.

"No doubt this will provide a welcome boost for our transport, tourism, hospitality and retail operators and we welcome that."

Zespri AIMS Games tournament director Kelly Schischka is preparing for this year's event, which starts in Tauranga on September 3. Photo / Jamie Troughton / Dscribe Media

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said it had been a busy few weeks building up to the event with many inquiries and last-minute team changes.

"But we totally get it. Schools, parents and entire communities have been under so much pressure, not only with Covid-19 but with a host of other illnesses this year and it is a real privilege for us to be actually staging the tournament.

"We hope we can provide a golden ray of sunshine for what has otherwise been a pretty dreary winter for a lot of people.

"I sense the city has really missed it, especially with the buzz and energy it brings.

"The incredible team that makes this event happen has worked so hard to get it over the line."

Schischka said it was exciting to introduce indoor cricket to the games this year, with 120 cricketers coming.

Fast-5 netball and 7-a-side hockey have also been introduced, and canoe sprinters will race in Pilot Bay.

"Sports are constantly redefining what they offer to this particular age group of athletes and we are always a little bit ahead of the curve when it comes to introducing sports and different formats."

In a first for the event, all 11,000 athletes will give back to their host city by cleaning up local beaches on Monday and Tuesday.

An economic impact report revealed the 2019 games injected nearly $6.5 million into the regional coffers and contributed 74,787 visitor nights.

Nigel Tutt, chief executive of Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One, said the AIMS Games was a "Tauranga institution".

The local economy had missed its several positive effects, he said.

"The obvious financial benefit will be a much needed lift for local venues, retail, hospitality, and accommodation providers.''

Tutt said the event showcased the region to more than 20,000 visitors who may consider visiting again, doing business, or living here in the future.

"AIMS also adds richness and pride for our community – providing students here with a unique opportunity to compete at a major event in our hometown.''

Having Zespri as the main sponsor added "further local flavour".

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the event was the most important on the Western Bay's events calendar and would provide an "instant cash injection" to local accommodation, hospitality, and tourism.

"The event will put our region at full occupancy.

"Its return is being hugely welcomed by many businesses – from hotels and eateries to retailers and entertainment venues – who have done it tough through the pandemic."

How to travel around this AIMS Games

Free park and ride service

- The free park and ride will run across five key sites, from Mount Maunganui to Pāpāmoa and return.

- Look out for 'park and ride' flags at the stops at Mount Hot Pools, Blake Park, Baywave, Trustpower Baypark and Gordon Spratt Reserve.

- Free travel for athletes, coaches and referees on Bayhopper Urban buses when they show their Zespri AIMS Games app.

- Sponsored by Tauranga City Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council

AIMS Games experiences open to public

- Multiple free chill-out zones at Blake Park, Gordon Spratt Reserve and Trustpower Baypark, September 5-9, 9am to 4pm.

- Ultimate Athlete Short Course with 12 obstacles (cost for participants). Coronation Park September 6-7, 2pm to 8pm.

- Free outdoor screening of Space Jam, BYO bean bags, blankets and/or deck chair. Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka, September 6 at 6pm.

- Free speed climbing wall, sponsored by TECT. Blake Park, September 5-8, 10.30am to 1.30pm.