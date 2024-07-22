“It will be a lot of learning for them to fly out of their own country, for those who have not flown before, and to feel the freedom of going. It is exciting for them.

”Knowing they are travelling overseas in a few months’ time has motivated them to do well academically, with the girls having to complete their school exams before the Aims Games.

St Anne's netball team - the Suva Ferns.

”It means a lot to them to represent their school in New Zealand, so it has been a motivating factor for them to come to school. I want them to live the dreams I had. This could be their future. This might be their pathway,” Caginavanua said.

”Getting 12 girls, a team coach and a manager, and some parent helpers to Tauranga is no easy feat, with each girl needing to fundraise around NZ$3500 to cover their flights. The team has held dinners, breakfasts and raffles to raise the money needed for the trip. Some of the girls also baked pastries to sell in the school canteen. With fundraising taken care of, the team is now looking for accommodation to house them during their week-long stay.

”With many places booked up, we are still looking for accommodation.”

Coach Ana Koroi said the team was excited to be part of the Aims Games for the first time and some of the girls had already packed their bags.

”The girls have been watching the Silver Ferns. We know it is good exposure for the girls to have the experience of playing internationally, and learning as much as they can when they go out there.”

To help them prepare, the girls had been training every day and competing in a netball tournament every Saturday against 22 other Suva schools. They’ve tasted success too, with a number of trophies now proudly displayed in the head teacher’s office.

”This is one sport we take seriously. It is the only sport that has been played by the girls this past year, so this tour means a lot to the girls.”

Just seven minutes down the road, meanwhile, the Gospel Primary School rugby sevens team have also been preparing for the games. It isn’t the first time Gospel Primary have tackled the cooler climates for a spot in the event but it will be coach Nemani Tamani’s first overseas adventure.

”I have been teaching for years and I have never been abroad,” he said.

“This is the first time for me to have to prepare my passport. New Zealand is known for rugby, so I am really excited and looking forward to this trip.”

Like the netball team, the boys have been competing in a school rugby sevens competition every Saturday in preparation for the Aims Games. Tamani said the trip will be good exposure for them to represent not just Gospel, but Fiji, in another country.

”It is important for them to experience travelling abroad and to be part of the Aims Games. I am looking forward to seeing the rugby development in New Zealand from this grassroots level. Some of our boys might be future rugby players.”

Head teacher Jope Ravolaca said the whole school was looking forward to this year’s games after a positive experience last year.

Gospel Primary School sevens team.

”The boys were very eager to persuade their parents for them to head over and get that experience. For them, they just wish September comes tomorrow.”

He said competing in the Aims Games last year was like playing at an international level for their boys and he remembered coming up against some tough Kiwi competition.

”We hope to get the trophy one day. We told those from [perennial powerhouse] Te Puke Intermediate that one of these years, yes, Fiji will bring it home.”

Each player has had to fundraise between NZ$2000-$3000 to be able to fly the team of 14 players and six staff to Tauranga.

Part of their fundraising efforts included a traditional Fijian kava barrel ceremony.

Arriving home from last year’s tournament, and sharing their experiences with their fellow teachers and students, had encouraged more schools in Fiji to want to register for future Aims Games, he said.

”Those students who have been to New Zealand for the Aims Games are now stars in their teams, in their high schools, so that is the experience they gain from competing in that high-level competition.

“They have learned so many skills, but they have also met new students. That connection is the greatest thing for them.”

- SunLive