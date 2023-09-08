More than 30,000 bowls have been bowled, more than 1300 rugby tries scored, and nearly 1500 football goals kicked as the sun sets on the final day of the Zespri AIMS Games 2023.

The 3200sq m of marquees will now be pulled down, 1800 volunteers can now put their feet up, and the thousands of competitors and visitors will head home as the week-long intermediate-aged sports tournament wraps up.

More than 22,000 officials, supporters, and junior athletes have been in Tauranga for the 18th Zespri Aims Games for the week-long tournament, which wrapped up today. A record 373 schools brought 11,733 athletes who competed across 25 sporting codes.

Zespri Aims Games tournament director Kelly Schischka. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said the tournament was a long week with many moving parts and a lot of things - like the weather - that were completely out of their control.

“But the sun shone brightly on the last day and so many competitors will leave with the most incredible memories.

“The rain played a bit of havoc with the mountain biking, for example, and we had a pretty boggy carpark but local farmers offered tractors, volunteers pitched in, and a local company, Stevenson’s, generously supplied metal.

“That’s just an example of the incredible support we get from the Tauranga Moana community and why it’s always such a privilege putting this event on.”

Tauranga City Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the Zespri Aims Games stood as a one-of-a-kind journey for Year 7 and 8 students.

“Tauranga takes immense pride in our role as its host city.

“Fostering connections through sport, connections that otherwise might not be made, is something quite special – in addition to the economic and cultural benefits we see as a city.”

Tolley said celebrating the 20th year of the tournament was a testament to its enduring impact.

“The Zespri Aims Games create such a memorable experience for our young people, and Tauranga is a proud custodian of this event, year after year.

“It’s the arena where young minds meet through sport, underscoring the importance of connection and camaraderie for our rangatahi.”

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne said they were always proud to showcase all that Tauranga has to offer to the visitors.

“In return, we know a large-scale event such as Zespri Aims Games offers many benefits to our community.”

Indoor bowls code coordinator Fiona Keegan said with 191 indoor bowlers in the singles division, each bowler would have played a minimum of 160 bowls each in the qualifying rounds.

“That is 40 bowls per game. That works out to be a minimum of 30,560 bowls played over two days by 191 competitors.”

Football code coordinator Cliff Harris said there were a total of 1482 football goals kicked across the girls’ and boys’ pool play during the tournament.

Rugby sevens cod coordinator Pat Rae said as of Thursday night, there were a total of 1337 tries scored with the finals yet to be played yesterday.

In badminton, there were a total of 1418 matches played, 484 more matches than last year.

Pāpāmoa College's rip rugby team. Photo / Shania Callender

For Pāpāmoa College rip rugby competitors Rory Weedon, Kyan Percy and Cameron Baker, the highlight of the tournament was the “fun experience” of playing the sport they were passionate about and making new friends.

“My favourite thing was talking to all the other schools and making new friends. All the other teams have been really nice to us,” said Kyan.

“And we won all our games yesterday and had so much fun.”

Otumoetai Intermediate netball athletes Georgia Bayley, Bella McDonald, and Nathaniel Young said the “atmosphere has been so cool”.

“It’s been cool playing with the same team we’ve been playing with for years and years, at such a big tournament, and getting even closer,” said Bella.

Mount Maunganui Intermediate basketballers Hami Henari and Tetakahi Gillies said they were proud the tournament was happening on their “home turf”.

“We get to support our whanau from the Mount and meet people from around New Zealand,” said Tetakahi.

“And watch new sports that we don’t play and don’t normally watch,” said Hami.

Bethlehem College rip rugby players Taya Angus, Martha Smith and Sam Roser, who were all sporting matching Crocs, said it had been an opportunity to get closer as a team.

“It’s awesome playing with your team and hanging out with all your friends, and getting even closer with your teammates.”

For Rotorua Intermediate rugby 7s players Blake Brooking and Isaac Farley, their highlight was the “community”.

“Everybody’s nice, playing the sport they love, having fun with other people and making friends. We made friends with the boys from Fiji which is cool,” said Brooking.

Additional reporting - Shania Callender and Harriet Laughton, Auckland University of Technology students

