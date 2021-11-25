After Dark Festival of lights announced for May 2022 in Tauranga

New light festival After Dark aims to make Tauranga shine in 2022. Photo / File

New light festival After Dark aims to make Tauranga shine in 2022. Photo / File

A new light festival is coming to Tauranga and is on the lookout for artists to help make the city shine.

Tauranga city centre is set to be turned into an illuminated spectacle, with an all-new light festival set to launch next year.

'After Dark Urban Light Festival' will light up Tauranga's CBD for 10 days in May 2022 as buildings, alleyways and public spaces become canvases for incredible imagery that will showcase the city in a new light.

Spearheaded by Creative Bay of Plenty, 'After Dark' will see ordinary buildings and structures across the city transformed into extraordinary visual masterpieces through the use of high-tech projection mapping and other digital technologies.

The festival will also reinvent public spaces with lighting installations, short films, interactive components and standalone artworks.

Mainstreet Tauranga spokesperson Sally Cooke said it was exciting and a privilege to partner with Creative Bay of Plenty to showcase several local artists through light, art and technology.

"[The festival] will also have a flow-on effect for our hospitality sector as people come in to experience the festival and stay for drinks and dinner in the city with friends and family."

After Dark will also work with Tauranga-based artists, businesses, schools, tertiary providers and creative groups to give the event a distinctly local flavour.

Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust representative Arpége Taratoa said After Dark is an opportunity for the arts community to ignite the city and showcase the range of artists that we have here in the Bay of Plenty.

"This is the power of art, providing dialogue on current or past issues, in a beautifully enriching way. The past year has been heavy and dark, so I am excited to see Tauranga Artists and beyond, enlightening us with illuminating pieces of artwork."

Creative Bay of Plenty chair Caroline Gill said the festival will not only provide a unique entertainment spectacle, but will also serve as a creative platform for performers, artists and technicians to innovate and grow.

"It will foster new high-quality works of art and technology, transforming urban locations into creative places, bringing the community together," Guptill said.

Expressions of interest are open now for artists, filmmakers, animators and creative specialists to apply to be part of After Dark Urban Light Festival.

To find out more about artist applications, visit www.afterdarkfestival.com

After Dark is possible thanks to funding from Creative New Zealand, along with operational support from local organisations such as Downtown Tauranga, Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust, and Knock Knock Events.