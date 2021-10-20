Whangamatā, Coromandel's new music Dance Farm Festival announces first line-up

The Dance Farm Festival will be held at Joe's Farm in Whangamatā in January. Photo / NZME

The Dance Farm Festival will be held at Joe's Farm in Whangamatā in January. Photo / NZME

Organisers of Coromandel's newest summer event, Dance Farm Festival, have unveiled their first artist line-up.

Singer-songwriter sensation Mitch James, electronic duo Sachi and beloved songstress Ladyhawke have been named in today's first release of artists who will be taking to the stage for the inaugural festival on January 8, 2022 at Joe's Farm in Whangamatā.

Organisers are remaining tight-lipped about their headline act which is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The homegrown talent doesn't stop there: Niko Walters, LA Women, Georgia Lines and There's A Tuesday are also joining the line-up and heading to sunny Whangamatā this January.

Event organiser Denis Beaver, from Coro-Events, said Dance Farm was shaping up to be a summer event that music lovers would not want to miss.

"We're thrilled to have secured such an incredible line-up of local talent for our first-ever Dance Farm Festival.

"We're especially pleased that this event will be open to all those who are vaccinated from 15 years of age in line with Government guidelines. We're all set for what's shaping up to be an awesome summer of live events."

• The R15 youth ticket (limited allocation) and the GA tickets go on sale from October 28 and people can pre-register at www.dancefarm.co.nz. Festivalgoers over 18 will also be able to upgrade to VIP tickets and camp onsite. All tickets include free shuttle transport to and from Whangamatā.