The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter flew 49 missions in October, 63 per cent more than the previous month.

The helicopter’s October missions included 18 medical events, 15 more than in September.

There were also 17 inter-hospital transfers, nine rural incidents, four motor vehicle accidents and one rescue mission.

Of these missions, eight were flown in Tauranga, seven in Whakatāne and four in Te Kaha.





The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter flew 49 missions last month. Photo / Supplied





The month started with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Te Puke for a man in his 30s who had fallen and sustained serious injuries. The patient was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On October 3, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kaimai Ranges for a man in his 40s who had sustained injuries after a fall. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

That same day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a woman in her 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On October 4, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga for a young boy who was in critical condition after falling from a tree. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On October 8, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Lake Rotoaira for a patient who was suffering from sepsis and was in critical condition. The patient was urgently flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town just outside of Whakatāne for a man in his 20s who was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and had sustained critical injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.