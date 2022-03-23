Kiwis returning home already have their eye on a Coromandel getaway. Photo / Bachcare.

New Zealand's domestic accommodation sector is reporting an immediate increase in bookings from Kiwis returning home from overseas with the Coro topping the list while it's warm.

Industry experts are also forecasting a further lift in revenue from international tourists arriving in time for the ski season - following the Government's announcement on borders reopening.

Latest figures from Bachcare, New Zealand's largest holiday home management firm, show the recent reopening of borders to returning ex-pats has seen an increase of bookings made from Australia by 330 per cent.

Bookings from the United Kingdom are up 42 per cent and the US also shows a 44 per cent lift - compared to the same period last year.

Zaina Razzaq, Bachcare spokesperson, says their data shows most are looking to reconnect with friends and family and have reserved homes that can accommodate groups of five for up to 4-5 days at a time.

She says the figures also suggest changes to the managed isolation model have come just in time for New Zealand's ski industry with Queenstown/Wanaka/Southern Lakes district already the most popular winter destination for Kiwis returning from overseas.

"What we can see from the data is that forward bookings from overseas markets have increased significantly since changes were made to managed isolation requirements last month.

"The Coromandel is the most popular area during the warmer months of March and April for the influx of Kiwis from Australia, followed by Canterbury and the Far North.

"For those returning home from the UK, the Coromandel and Wairarapa are the top two destinations, followed by Waiheke Island.

"Kiwis coming back from the US follow a similar pattern, with bookings picking up from February through to April. Coromandel again is the most popular, followed by the Far North and Abel Tasman.

"New Zealand's ski industry is also expected to receive a significant boost from overseas-based Kiwis travelling here for the winter season," she said.