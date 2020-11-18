$30 million for three Bay of Plenty schools accommodating 1000 extra kids

Papamoa College. Photo / File

The Government today announced more than $30 million for three schools in the Bay of Plenty creating construction jobs and room for 1000 additional students.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement as part of a nationwide $164m investment to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.

Hipkins said the election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate economic recovery and build back better.

"That's why we are prioritising construction projects in schools so more young New Zealanders can learn in warm, dry and modern classrooms that are fit-for-purpose."

He said the package would help create and sustain more than 3000 jobs around the country as the Ministry of Education and schools engaged with local builders, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, and electricians, who will, in turn, need to buy products and supplies from local stores.

Pāpāmoa's Te Okuroa Drive School, which is set to open in 2022, has received funding for Stage 2 expansion.

A chunk of money will also go towards the Stage 3 and 4 expansion of Papamoa College, and Taumata School's Stage 2 expansion.

"I'm proud the Government is doing more to lift the quality of the classrooms students and teachers spend so much time in," Hipkins said.

"Our investment is backed up by our plan to make training opportunities readily available to ensure there is a pipeline of skilled workers to support regional economies and employers."

Projects announced today are part of the Government's National Education Growth Plan and the National School Redevelopment Programme. They include:

- $4.5 million for roll growth classrooms at two Tai Tokerau schools:

• Karetu School (one roll growth classroom)

• Kaitaia School (five roll growth classrooms)

-Over $10 million to expand Ormiston Primary School (250 additional student places)

-Over $10 million to expand Kauri Flats School (350 additional student places)

- $9 million to redevelop and expand Browns Bay School (286 upgraded or additional student places)

- $30 million for 91 short term roll growth classrooms in Auckland

- $4 million for roll growth classrooms at two Waikato schools:

• Raglan Area School (four roll growth classroom)

• Hukanui School (two roll growth classrooms)

- Over $30 million for three new schools and expansions in the Bay of Plenty for more than additional 1000 students

• Te Okuroa Drive School - Stage 2 expansion

• Papamoa College - Stage 3 & 4 expansion

• Taumata School - Stage 2 expansion

- $2.5 million for roll growth classrooms at two Gisborne schools:

• Wainui Beach School (two roll growth classrooms)

• Waikirikiri School (two roll growth classrooms)

- $1 million for two roll growth classrooms at Te Horo School in Otaki

- $25 million for 77 short term roll growth classrooms at 24 schools in the North Island (excluding Auckland).