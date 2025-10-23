“I wake up most days and pinch myself that I get this privilege,” Rutherford said.

The rookie MP said over the past two-and-a-bit years, he had tried to show the 70,000 people in his electorate that their MP was “a local”, and took representing them seriously.

“This is my home. This is where I’ve grown up. I was born and raised here, and went to school.”

Rutherford made an early impression in Parliament, scoring an A in the NZ Herald’s December rating of National’s 20 rookie MPs.

Audrey Young’s analysis noted Rutherford’s debate contributions and roles with caucus groups, calling him “possibly the biggest surprise of the class of 2023″.

He has lodged one bill, the Concealment of Location of Victim Remains Bill, which has yet to be drawn from the ballot.

Electorate boundary changes for the 2026 election shift the Tauranga electorate west, while the Bay of Plenty electorate will now include Mount Maunganui and be renamed the Mount Maunganui electorate.

Rutherford said it would be “bittersweet” for his electorate to lose some of its western communities, and he would continue working hard for them until then.

“I have loved getting to know the communities of Te Puna, Minden, Kaimai Ranges, part of The Lakes, and Ōropi.

Rutherford said one of his top three priorities if elected to the Mount Maunganui electorate would be continuing the Roads of National Significance programme.

These include State Highway 29 in Tauriko west and Takitimu North Link (TNL) stages one and two. Stage one, four lanes from Tauranga to Te Puna, is due to open in 2027.

Rutherford said another priority was access to medical and healthcare across the community.

Health Minister Simeon Brown (left), Julia Braid, MP Tom Rutherford and Pauline McGrath at the opening of Tauranga Hospital’s new ICU and HDU in August. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“A number of people are really challenged by how long it takes to see their GP or the access to the healthcare that they need.”

The Government announced in May that Tauranga would gain a new 24/7 urgent healthcare service by mid-2026.

Rutherford said a specific provider and location for the service had not been announced but he remained “committed” to implementing it in 2026.

“For a fast-growing city like Tauranga, these changes are about keeping up with demand and making sure that families, older residents, and workers can get timely care close to home.”

The education system was his third priority - getting “schools in the right places” and ensuring they have the infrastructure they need to serve a growing population.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford (left), Minister Simeon Brown and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell.

He was gearing up for another big election campaign.

“I knocked personally on over 6000 doors [in 2022], and I’m planning to do the same this time around. A really grassroots, ground game that’s led by hard work.”

The National Party candidate selection process happens over several months, and the date for the Tauranga electorate selection has not been set.

Uffindell confirmed he would be seeking reselection, and said the electoral boundary changes opened up some “great opportunities”.

“I’m already enjoying advocating for the people of Te Puna against a proposed container port that is strongly opposed by almost all of the local community.”

He said he was looking forward to the communities of Minden, Kaimai and all of The Lakes, Pyes Pā and Tauriko coming into the Tauranga electorate.

“These are great communities with great people.

“Ultimately, it’s about representing your constituents and I will always be open and available and do my best by them.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.