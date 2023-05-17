Tom Rutherford has been selected as Todd Muller’s replacement as the National Party’s Bay of Plenty candidate in the upcoming election.

Rutherford, a Mount Maunganui-based communications executive, was selected by local delegates this evening.

Last week, horticulturalist and trust director Pare Taikato was selected as the Labour Party’s Bay of Plenty candidate.

In a statement, Rutherford thanked local party members for “trusting me as National’s next candidate for Bay of Plenty” and paid tribute to Muller.

“I’m getting to work straight away to campaign for a National government that will get New Zealand back on track.

“People in Bay of Plenty work hard and are aspirational for their families but under Labour, it’s getting harder to get ahead.

“The Government is spending $1 billion more per week than it was when it came to office and Kiwis have nothing to show for that but higher costs and worse outcomes.”

Rutherford said he would work hard “over the coming months” to meet as many people across the region as possible about their issues.

He was one of four people shortlisted as potential National Party candidates for the Tauranga byelection last year, losing out to former banker Sam Uffindell who went on to win the seat.

Muller announced in March he would not seek re-election in the seat he had held since first being elected in September 2014.

Tom Rutherford has been selected by local delegates as National’s candidate in Bay of Plenty for the election.

As a young man, Muller dreamed of one day becoming a member of the Government’s kitchen cabinet, advising the country’s leader on how to shape the future of New Zealand.

During his time in Parliament, Muller, 54, spent 53 days as the National Party’s leader after spearheading a coup against former leader and then-Tauranga MP Simon Bridges in 2020.

A mental health breakdown forced him out of the role, throwing the party into turmoil just months before the general election.

Speaking to the Herald after announcing his retirement, Muller accepted things hadn’t gone as planned but he wasn’t concerned with examining events of the past.

“Of course, I have regrets around what happened in terms of my breakdown that occurred after it, but I’m not one for looking back.

“You did it, you own it, it didn’t work, I never predicted that that would be the impact to me mentally that it was.”

Muller described the demand on MPs as “relentless”, a job that required people to pour their life and soul into their work.

Outgoing Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s a phenomenal job and you can make a real difference for people and I felt that if you’re starting to feel a little bit less than enthused, you shouldn’t put your hand up for another three years, particularly when I think it’s quite probable we’ll win and you could have a reasonably gutsy job.”

He said his battles with mental health had influenced the decision.

“There’s no denying for me that the energy that it requires to do the job well is more of a cost to me than perhaps it was prior to my mental health challenges.

“I’ve been through a bit of an up-and-down ride over my nine years and I’m changed because of it. One of the positive changes is that I think I’ve got greater self-awareness in terms of who I am, what’s important to me, where my energy levels are at and I’ve just reached a view that, frankly, I don’t have enough in the tank to give it 110 per cent for the next three years.”

He hoped he provided an example of how those struggling with mental health challenges could continue to serve their community.

“I had a complete breakdown and put my hand back up to stand again, got elected and have had all sorts of roles over the last three years.”

Most recent of those roles have been in the climate change and agriculture portfolios, namely negotiating with Climate Change Minister James Shaw to achieve bipartisan support for the Zero Carbon Bill - something Muller considered a career highlight.