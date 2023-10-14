Tom Rutherford and Hannah Ralph.





This story will be updated live as results roll in and with updates from reporters out and about in the electorate tonight.

Bay of Plenty - Preliminary Count

VOTES COUNTED: 25,114

36.8%

LEADING CANDIDATE: RUTHERFORD, Tom 14,045

2nd CANDIDATE: TAIKATO, Pare 4,236

CURRENT MARGIN: 9,809

PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 50.41%

2nd PARTY:Labour Party 17.32%

7.49pm

National Party candidate Tom Rutherford and Hannah Ralph have arrived at Omanu Golf Club in Mount Maunganui to a round of applause, handshakes and hugs.

He is moving around the room and pats on the back and selfies.

National Party Bay of Plenty chairman Mike Chapman said Rutherford had “stunning, enormous potential” and the whole electorate has got behind him including more than 200 volunteers.

”They have gone the extra mile.”

Earlier

Supporters of first-time Bay of Plenty National candidate Tom Rutherford are tonight at the Omanu Golf Club in Mount Maunganui amid an atmosphere of anticipation.

The crowd of about 50 people are eagerly awaiting the 26-year-old’s arrival and hopeful triumph for the stronghold National seat.

They are watching the election results which are being screened on five televisions at the club.

Supporters Viv and Allan Jones both believe National will romp home.

Allan said Rutherford was carrying on the traditions of the National Party.

“We may be a party that is supported by old people but the work is being done by the young people who are the future.”

Supporter Barry Jackson said Rutherford had worked hard during the campaign.

The electorate secretary who had been a National supporter “for pretty much all my life” said, “Tom has worked very, very hard”.

”He is intelligent, he can answer any questions with no mucking about and has a great future.”

Viv and Allan Jones.









Meanwhile, Rutherford had worked the electorate and knocked on more than 6000 doors and galvanised the younger generation.

In May, National Party delegates chose Rutherford, a communications executive, to represent the Bay of Plenty electorate following the retirement of MP and former Prime Minister Todd Muller.

At the time Rutherford told the Bay of Plenty Times the selection experience was “really humbling”.

“The local party members have selected me and it’s [incredible] to have their support. I’m not going to let them down.”

“I feel really privileged. I’m really, really happy.”

Rutherford had worked for Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell, a former National Party East Coast candidate, at Rotorua Lakes Council.

Meanwhile, Labour supporters have gathered at Whareroa marae to support Bay of Plenty candidate Pare Taikato. Fellow Labour candidates are Jan Tinetti, for the Tauranga electorate, and Toni Boynton, for Waiariki.

In May, the Labour Party selected Taikato after Bay of Plenty MP Angie Warren-Clark announced she was standing for election in Whangārei.

Pare Taikato said the campaign had been “interesting” and “multi-layered”.

”Parts of it have been enjoyable, parts really challenging, but overall a positive experience.”

Taikato said some of her hoardings had been damaged, with some being “chucked into swampland”.

Asked if she had encountered racism in the campaign, Taikato said there had been questions at candidate events about co-governance and Te Tiriti which had “been driven by a racist ideology.”

Labour Party event attendee Derek Jackson said the results so far were “not looking great” for Labour.

He said it looked like National and Act would be able to govern on their own by forming a coalition “which I don’t think is very good for the country moving forward”.

Jackson referred to their promise to repeal the Three Waters Reform. ”We’ll hope. The Labour vote can come up at the end as we’ve known - I’ll always remember the 2005 election.”

The Bay of Plenty has an assortment of minor party candidates to choose from as well as one independent, Zakaria Wahed (Taupō), who works in the Kiwifruit industry.

Cameron Luxton is standing again for the Act Party as its candidate for the Bay of Plenty electorate.

The Green Party is represented by Matthew Macmillan, a local business owner.

Kirsten Murfitt, a business owner and a lawyer, is representing New Zealand First.

Wendy Gillespie is the candidate for the Leighton Baker Party. Caitlin Grattan is the candidate for the newly formed Animal Justice Party.

At the 2020 election, Muller was victorious for a third term for National and won the Bay of Plenty seat by a margin of 3415 votes from Warren-Clark.

There were 52,678 voters registered for that election and 45,388 voted.

The estimated eligible voting population for Bay of Plenty for 2023 is 65,084, of whom 58,221 enrolled to vote.

About the electorate

The Bay of Plenty electorate is a “U”-shaped electorate whose “arms” surround but do not include Tauranga city. The eastern arm extends along the coastal strip past Pāpāmoa Beach but boundary changes in 2014 moved the area around Te Puke into the Rotorua electorate. The Kaimai Ranges mostly determine the electorate’s western boundary as far north as Matakana Island.







