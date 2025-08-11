The proposed electorate changes will affect Tauranga and Bay of Plenty (to be renamed Mt Maunganui). Graphic / Representation Commission
Ōropi becoming part of the Rotorua electorate has made one local voter “a bit upset”, while Lower Kaimai moving to the Tauranga electorate has been labelled a “big win” by another voter.
Major changes to Tauranga, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua electorate boundaries for the 2026 election mean theTauranga electorate shifts west, while the Bay of Plenty electorate will now include Mount Maunganui and be renamed the Mount Maunganui electorate.
Te Puna, Minden, Wairoa, Lower Kaimai, Tauriko West and more of The Lakes and Pyes Pā will be in the Tauranga electorate, while the Mount Maunganui electorate also includes Pāpāmoa, Welcome Bay, Hairini, Maungatapu, Ōhauiti, Waimapu and Poike.
“This is a beautiful part of the Bay of Plenty. I feel extremely privileged to be able to be their MP when the changes are made.
“I pledge to work hard for them and all other parts of the electorate equally.”
Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Don Thwaites said at a meeting last week some Te Puna residents expressed frustrations with another boundary change.
“But, personally, I don’t have an issue with being in the Tauranga electorate. ”
The Kaimai ward councillor currently represents Te Puna and Kaimai communities.
He said this was the fourth electorate boundary change since he moved to the area 50 years ago, and it would likely change again in 10 to 20 years, with the Western Bay of Plenty getting its own electorate.
Representation Commission chair Judge Kevin Kelly said the “relatively major changes” to the three electorates around Tauranga city were to address the “under-populated” Rotorua electorate.
