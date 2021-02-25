2021 Toi Ohomai Baywide Women's Club Rugby draw released

Action from a match between the Mount Maunganui and Rotoiti women last season. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Rugby have released the 2021 Toi Ohomai Baywide Women's club rugby draw, for the season which is set to kick off on April 11 with Mount Maunganui, Ōpōtiki, Rangataua, Rangiuru, Rotoiti, Te Teko and Waikite all competing for this year's title.

A short and sharp season will be played in this year's Baywide Women's club competition with a single round-robin followed by semifinals on Queen's Birthday weekend before the season concludes with a final on June 13.

Women's rugby development officer Kendra Reynolds said she was excited by the opportunity for players to experience the game and get involved in every aspect - from playing to coaching, refereeing and management for yet another year.

Toi Ohomai head of marketing and communication Jessica Barnett said the institute was looking forward to supporting the women's club competition again this year.

"Toi Ohomai is committed to supporting wāhine in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato and this partnership is just one piece of that puzzle," she said.

"It is exciting to see the opportunities for women to get involved with the game and we look forward to seeing who takes home the top position this year."

Women's rugby development officer Kendra Reynolds' game of each round

Week 1: Rangataua vs Rangiuru

The first round kicks off with a battle between last year's finalists Rangataua and Rangiuru at Te Ariki Park. In a match that includes females of all levels, from Black Ferns to first-year players, these two clubs always put on a show.

Week 2: Mount Maunganui vs Waikite

Waikite make their return in week two after having a couple of years out of the competition. With a strong history of success, Waikite will be a team to watch in 2021. Week two, Waikite take on the third seed Mount Maunganui; a win here could see Waikite looking like a contender for semis, a place they have been many times.

Week 3: Rangataua vs Mount Maunganui

After a weekend off for Anzac commemorations, Rangataua will take on Mount Maunganui at home. The battle of the two front rows at set-piece is enough to warrant a trip to Te Ariki Park, let alone the electric speed in both backlines.

Week 4: Waikite vs Rotoiti - 'Central Bay Clash'

Waikite get home advantage over Rotoiti. The last match between the sides was in 2018 at Emery Park with Waikite taking home bragging rights in a 22-5 win.

Week 5: Te Teko vs Waikite

Tough pick! Te Teko versus Waikite will be an exciting match-up and I doubt it will be an 81-20 scoreline as it was in 2020.

Week 6: Rangiuru vs Mount Maunganui

Have to give this one to Rangiuru over the Mount. Two teams with a number of current and ex-Volcanix and a few players from the Black Ferns' wider training group will make for some heavy hits and fast running rugby.

Week 7: Te Teko vs Opotiki - 'Eastern Bay Clash'

Te Teko play Ōpōtiki at home. After remaining scoreless in the match-up in 2020, Ōpōtiki, under new coach Shaine Falwasser, will be looking to get on the scoreboard early.

All results throughout the season will be available at www.sporty.co.nz/BOPdraws. Just choose from the drop-down menus to access the competition, teams and grades you are wanting to see.