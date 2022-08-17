Advertisement

$1b could be pumped in Bay of Plenty's retirement sector, leader predicts

A rendering of what the Summerset by the Dunes village could look like when completed in 2024. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
Zoe Hunter

More than $1 billion could be pumped into the Bay's booming retirement sector in the next 10 years - with half being invested in the Mount and Pāpāmoa, a retirement village leader predicts.

