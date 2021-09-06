$1.4 billion investment for Bay of Plenty transport

The investment aimed to deliver a transport system capable of supporting significant regional growth. Photo / File

A $1.4 billion investment in the Bay of Plenty transport system has been announced.

The spending is part of a $24.3b nationwide programme and was detailed in the 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), published today by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The agency said the investment in the Bay of Plenty aimed to deliver a "safer, better connected and more resilient transport system capable of supporting significant regional growth".

The NLTP comprises $15.6b from the National Land Transport Fund raised through fuel excise, road user charges and other revenue sources, $4.6b from local government rates and Auckland's Regional Fuel Tax, and $3.8 million in other Crown investments.

Waka Kotahi director regional relationships for Waikato and Bay of Plenty, David Speirs, said the investment planned for the Bay of Plenty marked an increase of 111 per cent from the 2018-21 NLTP.

"This investment in our transport system will help support the Bay of Plenty to better manage growth by making it easier to move around between cities and providing a more sustainable transport system.

"It will also deliver the best results for our transport dollar," he said.

During this NLTP, Waka Kotahi would continue working with local partners to implement regional growth plans, including a number of projects in the Western Bay of Plenty as part of the Urban Form + Transport Initiative.

"Supporting more environmentally friendly and healthier travel options is also a focus of this NLTP," Speirs said.

"This involves co-investing with partners to deliver better connected cycling and walking routes and public transport networks that provide local people healthier, more environmentally friendly travel options.

"Improving people's safety is a top priority for Waka Kotahi and $121m will be spent on programmes and projects in Bay of Plenty that will reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region's roads.

"This will include continued work along 35.8kms of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa in the Western Bay of Plenty and a further 36km between Wainui Rd and Ōpōtiki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty."

Speirs said in a world experiencing the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, ensuring the reliable flow of goods to market was critical.

"This investment in the Bay of Plenty during the next three years will ensure crucial freight connections are well maintained to support our national and regional economies.

"This will include improving the safety and resilience of essential freight connections along State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Gisborne and State Highway 29 between the Waikato and Tauranga."

Full details of the investments being made through the National Land Transport Programme, including detailed regional breakdowns, can be found at here.