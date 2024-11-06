Shehan Nandasiri has been rising to the top as a red-hot baker in the Woolworths supermarket chain.
The Woolworths Katikati charge baker has been busy slaving over a hot stove competing against 146 contenders in the supermarket chain.
Out of the 146, he was one of four selected for the final bake-off at Manukau Institute of Technology on Tuesday, vying for the Woolworths Baker of the Year title.
Being a finalist in this competition is a huge accomplishment, a spokesperson says. Karli Colmer-Cormish from Woolworths Dargaville took out the top spot.
The finalists vying for the title were asked to create a savoury dish, a sweet dish and one of their choice. Shehan baked his favourite — kumara and cumin loaf, a coffee cream cheese banana bread and chocolate mock cream custard buns.