Charge baker Shehan Nandasiri from Woolworths Katikati is an expert in sourdough.

Charge baker Shehan Nandasiri from Woolworths Katikati is an expert in sourdough.

Shehan Nandasiri has been rising to the top as a red-hot baker in the Woolworths supermarket chain.

The Woolworths Katikati charge baker has been busy slaving over a hot stove competing against 146 contenders in the supermarket chain.

Out of the 146, he was one of four selected for the final bake-off at Manukau Institute of Technology on Tuesday, vying for the Woolworths Baker of the Year title.

Being a finalist in this competition is a huge accomplishment, a spokesperson says. Karli Colmer-Cormish from Woolworths Dargaville took out the top spot.

The finalists vying for the title were asked to create a savoury dish, a sweet dish and one of their choice. Shehan baked his favourite — kumara and cumin loaf, a coffee cream cheese banana bread and chocolate mock cream custard buns.