Dargaville’s Karli Colmer-Cormish has been named among the top four bakers in the country and will on Tuesday compete for the top spot in Woolworth’s annual Baker of the Year competition.
Colmer-Cormish, 25, will go up against three others in a bid to win the highly coveted prize - the title Baker of the Year and a spot to compete against Australian bakers.
She’s been working at Woolworths Dargaville since the age of 18 and started her career in the bakery as a bread packer.
In the five years following that she’s been perfecting her craft as a bread baker and working toward an apprenticeship which she qualified for in 2022.
“I’ve been making bread since I was little and I just love it. I quite like the feel of the dough, which is a funny thing to say. But I [also] like making a good product.”