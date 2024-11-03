Colmer-Cormish recons she’s dedicated to her work but was never expecting to get as far as she has.

“I didn’t really consider it until they [Champion] came in and told me about it and they thought I had a good shot, so I thought I’d give it a go.”

“I’m nervous and excited, I’m really just keen to give it a good go and see what happens, really. Either way, whatever happens, it will be a good experience.”

She said those around her are excited and think she has a good shot after making it this far against a record 146 entries from across the country.

A panel of baking experts from Champion will be checking the quality of her creations at the Manukau Institute of Technology in Auckland.

She will be judged on three submissions of her choosing and if the winning creation passes the commercial test it could find itself on Woolworths shelves across the country next year.

Her top tips for people trying to perfect their baking skills is to learn to read your dough.

“Just knowing what it’s doing and why it’s doing what it’s doing.”

Colmer-Cormish said in the future she would like to work at a bakery where she can start getting creative and work with sourdough rather than being confined to pre-mixes.

