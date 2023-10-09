Countdown Regent baker Bethany Friend won the supermarket chain's Baker of the Year competition. Photo / Countdown

A Whangārei baker has risen to the top after winning Countdown’s annual Baker of the Year competition.

Bethany Friend, 46, ousted competition from 180 other Countdown stores during four rounds of bake-off challenges to take the title. According to judges, she mastered the perfect rise in bread and cakes, and skilfully created the perfect flavour combinations.

Friend, who has lived around the world but spent the past 15 years in Whangārei, said she was surprised to win given the competition was close.

Baking is in the blood. She enjoyed it as a young child alongside her grandmother, who she said probably taught her the most.

“Varieties of cinnamon buns are definitely my speciality, with the brioche cinnamon buns helping me win baker of the year.”

Friend donned her professional baker’s apron four years ago and finished her apprenticeship last year. She is yet to meet a bakery item difficult to master.

Inspiration is sought not from a specific baker but from new recipes.

“I love challenging myself and trying new recipes and changing them to make them even better,” Friend said.

The advice from the award-winning baker for anyone keen to follow in her footsteps is simple.

“Tips for anyone wanting to be a baker would be a) enjoy baking, b) learn to like early mornings, and c) be prepared to work hard.”

The Baker of the Year competition was held in Auckland on August 30.