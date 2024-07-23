What’s On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

Katikati College are hosting a pink ribbon lunch in August support of breast cancer awareness, MC-ed by comedian Ben Hurley.
EVENTS
Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss choir concert: Switzerland meets Katikati. Dinner and drinks start the event with profits to community projects. July 28 from 5pm. Tickets $60 from www.theartsjunction.org.nz
Birds Naturally: By photographer Wayne Smith, exhibition at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction. On display until July 28.
Family History Month: Teaching newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 1, 15 or 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz
Waihi Women’s Choir: 20th anniversary celebrated with Celtic delights to harmonies with live cello. St Peter’s Anglican Church, Katikati on August 3 at 3pm. Donation.
Cocoon Tiny Homes open day: Take a look into the world of tiny homes on August 10 from 10am-2pm at Earl Dr, Katikati.
Line Dance Fundraiser Social: Theme is “birthday party - celebrating those who turn 80 this year” and all profits to St John’s Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church. Katikati Memorial Hall on August 11 from 11am-4pm. Raffles, byo lunch. $5 at door.
Kinky Boots the Musical: Movie screening on August 3, 2pm at The Arts Junction in Katikati. Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. Tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz
Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.