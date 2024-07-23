Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser
Updated

What's On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Katikati College are hosting a pink ribbon lunch in August support of breast cancer awareness, MC-ed by comedian Ben Hurley.

EVENTS

Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss choir concert: Switzerland meets Katikati. Dinner and drinks start the event with profits to community projects. July 28 from 5pm. Tickets $60 from www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Birds Naturally: By photographer Wayne Smith, exhibition at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction. On display until July 28.

Family History Month: Teaching newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 1, 15 or 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz

Waihi Women’s Choir: 20th anniversary celebrated with Celtic delights to harmonies with live cello. St Peter’s Anglican Church, Katikati on August 3 at 3pm. Donation.

The Waihi Women’s Choir are celebrating 20 years with a concert at Katikati’s St Peter’s Anglican Church next weekend.
Cocoon Tiny Homes open day: Take a look into the world of tiny homes on August 10 from 10am-2pm at Earl Dr, Katikati.

Line Dance Fundraiser Social: Theme is “birthday party - celebrating those who turn 80 this year” and all profits to St John’s Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church. Katikati Memorial Hall on August 11 from 11am-4pm. Raffles, byo lunch. $5 at door.

Kinky Boots the Musical: Movie screening on August 3, 2pm at The Arts Junction in Katikati. Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. Tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Cost $50 tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum, now until September 30.

Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss Choir concert, dinner and drinks fundraising event on July 28 in Katikati.
GIG GUIDE

The Secret Garden: Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Alice and Ayden on July 29, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

Katikati Folk Club at The Arts Junction theatre: Andrew London Duo on August 16, Albi and the Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz


