What’s On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

Katikati College are hosting a pink ribbon lunch in August support of breast cancer awareness, MC-ed by comedian Ben Hurley.

Katikati College are hosting a pink ribbon lunch in August support of breast cancer awareness, MC-ed by comedian Ben Hurley.

EVENTS

Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss choir concert: Switzerland meets Katikati. Dinner and drinks start the event with profits to community projects. July 28 from 5pm. Tickets $60 from www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Birds Naturally: By photographer Wayne Smith, exhibition at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction. On display until July 28.

Family History Month: Teaching newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 1, 15 or 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz

Waihi Women’s Choir: 20th anniversary celebrated with Celtic delights to harmonies with live cello. St Peter’s Anglican Church, Katikati on August 3 at 3pm. Donation.