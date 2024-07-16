Birds Naturally: By photographer Wayne Smith, exhibition at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction. On display until July 28.
Family History Month: It’s time to teach newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 1, 15 or 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Email to register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz
Cocoon Tiny Homes Open Day: Take a look into the world of tiny homes on August 10 from 10am-2pm at Earl Drive, Katikati.
Line Dance Fundraiser Social: Theme is “birthday party — celebrating those who turn 80 this year” and all profits to St John Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church. Katikati Memorial Hall on August 11 from 11am-4pm. Raffles, byo lunch. $5 at door.
Kinky Boots the Musical: Movie screening on August 3, 2pm at The Arts Junction in Katikati. Fundraiser for Abbeyfrield Western Bay of Plenty. Tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz
Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.
Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Cost $50 tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz
GIG GUIDE
The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.
Katikati Folk Club: Andrew London Duo on August 16, My Pennyworth on September 20.
Waihī Beach Hotel: Black Comet on July 21.
