Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

What’s On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
A line dancing and fundraising social will be held in August with profits to St John Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church.

A line dancing and fundraising social will be held in August with profits to St John Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church.

EVENTS

Myrtle Rust: Session with Beccy Ganley from Plant and Food Research speaks about myrtle rust and its effect on native forests. The Arts Junction theatre on July 18 at 7pm.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Women’s Wellbeing Talk in Katikati: Amber Ford specialises in natural women’s health using traditional herbal remedies and nutrition. July 24 at 5.30pm at Katikati Community Centre. Tickets $50.

Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss choir concert: Switzerland meets Katikati. Dinner and drinks start the event with profits to community projects. July 28 from 5pm. Tickets $60 from www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Birds Naturally: By photographer Wayne Smith, exhibition at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction. On display until July 28.

Family History Month: It’s time to teach newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 1, 15 or 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Email to register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz

Cocoon Tiny Homes Open Day: Take a look into the world of tiny homes on August 10 from 10am-2pm at Earl Drive, Katikati.

Line Dance Fundraiser Social: Theme is “birthday party — celebrating those who turn 80 this year” and all profits to St John Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church. Katikati Memorial Hall on August 11 from 11am-4pm. Raffles, byo lunch. $5 at door.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kinky Boots the Musical: Movie screening on August 3, 2pm at The Arts Junction in Katikati. Fundraiser for Abbeyfrield Western Bay of Plenty. Tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Cost $50 tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

GIG GUIDE

The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

Katikati Folk Club: Andrew London Duo on August 16, My Pennyworth on September 20.

Waihī Beach Hotel: Black Comet on July 21.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz


Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser