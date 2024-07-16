A line dancing and fundraising social will be held in August with profits to St John Ambulance and St Peter’s Anglican Church.

EVENTS

Myrtle Rust: Session with Beccy Ganley from Plant and Food Research speaks about myrtle rust and its effect on native forests. The Arts Junction theatre on July 18 at 7pm.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Women’s Wellbeing Talk in Katikati: Amber Ford specialises in natural women’s health using traditional herbal remedies and nutrition. July 24 at 5.30pm at Katikati Community Centre. Tickets $50.

Consonus Vokalensemble Swiss choir concert: Switzerland meets Katikati. Dinner and drinks start the event with profits to community projects. July 28 from 5pm. Tickets $60 from www.theartsjunction.org.nz