This is how We Die is a Katikati band comprising of John Sutherland and Jacob Ormsby. The band describe their music as ‘dark and tribal, fuzz-driven alternative rock’. The duo is on the bill at the all day Loserpalooza concert, a fundraising event for Lifeline, on September 7 at Totara St, Mount Maunganui.
EVENTS
Family History Month: Teaching newbies how to start their family history journey with three genealogy 101 classes coming up on August 29 at 10am at Katikati Library. Register sandra.haigh@westernbay.govt.nz.
Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, a welcome drink, food, silent auction. Tickets Humanitix.
Riverside pest plant control: For Conservation Week. September 4 at 9am. Meet at Haiku Park carpark.
Propagating native plants: For Conservation Week. September 6 at 9am Mulgan St at the Project Parore nursery).
River Ramble: For Conservation Week. A guided bird walk, on September 8 at 8am. Meet at the Levley Lane Reserve, Katikati. Ph 027 616 5036.
Book Sale: Books, jigsaws, puzzles and games. Cash sales only. A Katikati Catholic community event to be held on September 7-8 at Katikati Memorial Hall from 8am.
Katikati Tennis Club:Calling past members for an opening of the season day and afternoon tea on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.
Katikati and Rotorua Combined Concert Bands: A concert with both bands in Rotorua on September 7 and then at Katikati Rugby club rooms on September 8 at 2pm. Door sales $10 for adults and $5 for children, $20 for a family. An opportunity to hear a wide variety of music from each band.
Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 years old for a bargain. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-12pm at the playcentre.
Selected Works by Marise Rarere: Exhibition at Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati. Until September 8.
Katikati’s 150 years plan: Speaker Francis Young at U3A monthly meeting, on September 11 from 10am-12pm. Patuki Manawa beside the library. Margaret Taylor and Marlene Ware from Amnesty International.
Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.
Quiz Night Fundraiser: Fundraising for Katikati Rugby and Sports club. September 14 at 6.45pm. Ph 027 357 9365.
Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-12pm at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.
Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.
Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.
Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Tickets on sale starting September 1. This annual celebration of local cuisine, wine, and entertainment will take place on January 11, 2025 from 12-6pm at Uretara Domain
GIG GUIDE
Fairview Social Club: Country Western hoedown. Dine and dance with Kathie and Company on August 31 at 6pm at Fairview members lounge. Text 027 472 3322 for tickets.
Katikati Folk Club: Albi & the Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.