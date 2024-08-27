River Ramble: For Conservation Week. A guided bird walk, on September 8 at 8am. Meet at the Levley Lane Reserve, Katikati. Ph 027 616 5036.

Book Sale: Books, jigsaws, puzzles and games. Cash sales only. A Katikati Catholic community event to be held on September 7-8 at Katikati Memorial Hall from 8am.

Katikati Tennis Club: Calling past members for an opening of the season day and afternoon tea on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.

Katikati and Rotorua Combined Concert Bands: A concert with both bands in Rotorua on September 7 and then at Katikati Rugby club rooms on September 8 at 2pm. Door sales $10 for adults and $5 for children, $20 for a family. An opportunity to hear a wide variety of music from each band.

Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 years old for a bargain. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-12pm at the playcentre.

Selected Works by Marise Rarere: Exhibition at Carlton Gallery at The Arts Junction, Katikati. Until September 8.

Katikati’s 150 years plan: Speaker Francis Young at U3A monthly meeting, on September 11 from 10am-12pm. Patuki Manawa beside the library. Margaret Taylor and Marlene Ware from Amnesty International.

Climate Action Festival: At Waihī Beach Library, Katikati Library and Ōmokoroa Library from September 14-20.

Quiz Night Fundraiser: Fundraising for Katikati Rugby and Sports club. September 14 at 6.45pm. Ph 027 357 9365.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Cost $50 tickets www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Waitekohekohe Recreation Park mountain bike tracks working bee: September 15 from 9-11am. Barbecue afterwards. Katch Katikati for info.

Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-12pm at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Tickets on sale starting September 1. This annual celebration of local cuisine, wine, and entertainment will take place on January 11, 2025 from 12-6pm at Uretara Domain

GIG GUIDE

Totara St: This is How We Die is a Katikati band comprising of John Sutherland and Jacob Ormsby. The duo play at Loserpalooza concert - a fundraising event for Lifeline - on September 7 at Totara St, Mount Maunganui.

Fairview Social Club: Country Western hoedown. Dine and dance with Kathie and Company on August 31 at 6pm at Fairview members lounge. Text 027 472 3322 for tickets.

Katikati Folk Club: Albi & the Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.

