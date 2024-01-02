The KK150 steering group members are Paula Gaelic, Jacqui Knight, Steve Graveson, Peri St John-Ives, Donna Hannah, Hone Winder-Murray, Francis Young. Absent is John Clements, Valerie Uilou and Anne Henry.

A celebration of Katikati’s evolution is underway for its 150th anniversary of the Irish Ulster settlement.

On September 16, 1875, the first Irish settlers landed at the Uretara Landing in Katikati, where they were met by local iwi.

A KK150 steering group has been formed and is made up of Katikati residents and organisations. The group envisions the celebration to be a community-led project and encourages local organisations to create their own events as part of the historical commemoration.

The celebration will commence in June 2025 with the observance of Matariki and culminate on Waitangi weekend 2026. Katch Katikati is managing the event.

“Specific details are yet to be finalised,” Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight said.

“But we anticipate the celebration to feature a series of organised special events, interspersed with events created by local community groups. Potential activities could include a museum exhibition, the Festival of Cultures, a mural event with Katikati Open Air Art, the launch of an updated history book of Katikati and a special play by Katikati Theatre.’’

The theme of the celebration is the evolution of Katikati into a multi-ethnic, horticulture-based, and creative community. It will highlight the town’s journey from its historical roots to the vibrant, culturally diverse community it is today.

“As the celebration unfolds, the Katikati community can look forward to embracing its past, present, and future, showcasing the remarkable journey that has shaped our small town into a haven of cultural and creative diversity.”

Groups can contact the KK150 Steering Group on 549 5250 or email jacqui@katchkatikati.org.nz



