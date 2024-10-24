Advertisement
Western Bay of Plenty DC seeks feedback on reserves in Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Whakamārama, Ōmanawa, Kaimai, Ōhauiti and Ōropi

Have your say on local reserves.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is asking the communities of Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Whakamārama, Ōmanawa, Kaimai, Ōhauiti, Ōropi what they love about local reserves, and how can they be better?

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is starting the review of its Kaimai Ward Reserve Management Plan and wants to hear the public’s thoughts on how the spaces can be enhanced.

With close to 50 reserves - ranging from playgrounds and sportsgrounds to bush trails and scenic spots for picnics - the plan will shape how the spaces are cared for the next nine years.

“The community knows these spaces best, and we want your ideas to be at the heart of this plan,” says senior recreation planner Jason Crummer.

“It could be a few extra trees for shade, a walking track to connect neighbourhoods, or even new playground equipment. Whatever it is, we’re here to listen.”

With rapid growth in the Kaimai ward, it’s time to reimagine how reserves serve the community now and in the future, he says, and this is your chance to help create spaces that are welcoming, sustainable, and ready for generations to come.

The Kaimai Ward Reserve Management Plan, last reviewed in 2016, is being updated. The revised plan will set the direction for reserves in the Kaimai ward area for the next nine years.


Place feedback:

Visit yourplace.westernbay.govt.nz/kaimai-rmp

Hard copy from Ōmokoroa Library, council Barkes Corner office. In person: Ōmokoroa Domain on November 2 from 10.30-11.30am or Te Puna Quarry Park on November 9 from 10.30-11.30am.

Email yourplace@westernbay.govt.nz

Feedback closes November 11.

