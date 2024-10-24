Have your say on local reserves.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is asking the communities of Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Whakamārama, Ōmanawa, Kaimai, Ōhauiti, Ōropi what they love about local reserves, and how can they be better?

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is starting the review of its Kaimai Ward Reserve Management Plan and wants to hear the public’s thoughts on how the spaces can be enhanced.

With close to 50 reserves - ranging from playgrounds and sportsgrounds to bush trails and scenic spots for picnics - the plan will shape how the spaces are cared for the next nine years.

“The community knows these spaces best, and we want your ideas to be at the heart of this plan,” says senior recreation planner Jason Crummer.

“It could be a few extra trees for shade, a walking track to connect neighbourhoods, or even new playground equipment. Whatever it is, we’re here to listen.”