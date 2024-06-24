Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll addresses visitors at the community hāngī.

It was a “special coming together’' for National Volunteer Week in Waihī Beach to thank and acknowledge all volunteers in the community.

Waihī Beach School and Live Well Waihī Beach organised the hāngī event and invited the community to celebrate volunteering in the local school and community.

Staff of the school co-ordinated the hāngī, including organising food and donations. They guided the students to design invitations and helping with food preparation.

The hāngī ready for cooking.

They also all got up around 4am on Friday to continue prepping the food for the hāngī baskets.

Parent volunteers helped teachers throughout the week as well.

Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll spoke of how volunteers weave together the school and community, and the importance of children to learn about the positive impact this has for all.

About 400 plates were served to volunteers and children.