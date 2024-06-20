The Green Room first cohort launch at Otawhiwhi Marae, Waihī Beach in 2022.

The positive changes made by 100 graduates in New Zealand’s largest visitor sector sustainability programme will be celebrated during a special event in Tauranga next week.

It’s been two years since Tourism Bay of Plenty launched the first 12-week The Green Room (Te Rūma Kākāriki) programme to assist tourism businesses in the region to become more economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable.

Since then, seven cohorts featuring accommodation providers, tour operators, hospitality venues and other visitor organisations have been working to measure and reduce their carbon emissions and cut their landfill waste.

Graduates have also made their organisations more financially resilient and supportive of their communities and are now more likely to include te reo Māori in their everyday operations.

Tourism Bay of Plenty head of strategy and insights, Richard Faire, says these efforts have attracted national attention, with The Green Room being seen as a leading example of how tourism regions can implement the goals set out in the Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

“We recognised the groundwork that TIA had already done in this area, and we wanted to harness that expertise to inspire local tourism operators to actively work towards a better future,” Richard says.

“We gained essential funding from Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana, which meant we could offer The Green Room programme for free to the first 100 participants.’’

TIA chief executive Rebecca Ingram says each step The Green Room participants take to improve their sustainability has contributed to an important collective change for the region.

“One of the most exciting aspects of The Green Room is the way it brings people and their diverse organisations together - to inspire, encourage and learn from each other as they pursue the actions that make such a difference to their communities.’’

The connections made during one of the cohorts accelerated the launch of Sustainable Waihī Beach, which is working hard to reduce single-use plastic and eliminate pests as it strives to become the most sustainable seaside town in New Zealand.

Sustainable Waihī Beach founder and Surf Shack co-owner Pippa Coombes says the village’s business owners had recognised a shift in consumer values towards more sustainable practices and understood the importance of contributing to that change.

Sustainable Waihī Beach founder and Surf Shack co-owner Pippa Coombes.

“Locals and visitors increasingly want to support businesses and destinations that give back to the environment. Our businesses have embraced The Green Room’s principles and are now actively promoting these alongside the Tiaki Promise. We are enthusiastically encouraging visitors to commit to caring for New Zealand’s people, places, and culture.”

The Green Room celebration event at Trinity Wharf Tauranga next Wednesday will bring programme graduates, funders and supporters together to mark the milestone that was set to provide sustainability training and support to 100 Coastal Bay of Plenty organisations over a two-year period.

Tourism Bay of Plenty has been working to secure additional funding.