“We’re excited to support such a diverse range of events that celebrate our community’s rich culture, talent, and interests.”
TECT chief executive Wayne Werder says it’s great the fund allows more events and showcases the diversity and opportunities in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty and they are proud to be part of making this happen alongside their fund partners.
Round three funded events include:
- Fiji Language Week and Fiji Independence Sports Day: October 2-12 at various locations in Te Puke and Papamoa.
- Tauranga Kabaddi Cup 2024: October 12 at Aquinas and Bethlehem College.
- Carnival of the Animals: Kiwi’s Musical Journey: October 12 at Baycourt.
- Escape Festival 2024: October 18-20 at various locations around Tauranga CBD.
- Nga Hau E Wha National Māori Squash Tournament: October 25-28 at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre.
- Annual Migrant Powhiri: November 9 at Whareroa Marae.
- 2024 Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival: November 14-17 throughout the Bay of Plenty.
- Trans Pride 2024: November 16 at The Historic Village.
- Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere: November 18-19 at Arataki Community Centre.
- Te Waka Pererua 2024: November 22 at Mercury Arena, Baypark.
- Nell Gwynn: November 22 to December 7 at 16th Avenue Theatre.
- Waihī Beach Summer Kick Off Festival: November 23 at Waihī Beach.
- National Secondary School Sevens Tournament: November 28-December 1 at Blake Park.
- The Mount Monster: December 12-14 at Mount Main Beach.
- Katikati Community Christmas Lunch: December 14 at Katikati Memorial Hall.
- Waihī Beach Christmas Festival: December 20-21 at Waihī Beach.
- Katikati A&P Show: February 2 at Uretara Domain, Katikati.
- Festival of Disability Sport 2025: May 10-11 at Mercury Arena, Baypark.
The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund website has more details on these and other supported events.
Fund partners Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT and Western Bay of Plenty District Council are inviting new community event applications to be submitted before October 20 cut-off date. Decisions for round four will be released by November 20.
The maximum funding cap per event is $50,000 for events in Tauranga and $15,000 for Western Bay of Plenty events.
Applications for round four of the TWBCEF are now open through www.communityeventfund.nz.