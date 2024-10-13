Round three of Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund events include the Katikati A&P Show. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Locals and visitors to Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty have plenty of community events to attend over the coming months, largely thanks to the support of local collaborative fund Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF).

The fund’s third funding round for 2024/2025 recently announced that it will fund $192,693 for 18 upcoming events in addition to the 48 events already funded this year.

The fund supports and enhances local community events through grants so locals and visitors have a broad range of events to experience and enjoy throughout the year.

These 18 local events include some regular fan favourites and new or one-off events covering sports and physical activity, art and culture, agriculture, the festive season, and more. The events are all community-driven.

Tauranga City Council’s acting venues and events manager Jenna Quay says it is great to have events that appeal to many in our community.