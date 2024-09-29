“We have petunias on order, but we’ve made several updates since last year. Pūkekos damaged our brush fence, so we replaced it with a striking black corrugated iron fence, which we’re really pleased with.”

The couple moved into their home 22 years ago.

“When we bought the house, it was five years old with just a large lawn and minimal planting – a small agonis tree and a few renga renga lilies planted in front of the veranda. We kept three or four trees and cleared the rest, starting with a clean palette.”

The Agonis flexuosa, commonly known as a peppermint tree, is expected to be in flower during the festival.

They designed their garden using ropes to outline their ideas.

“We placed the ropes around the lawn to experiment with designs. Once we settled on a layout, we turfed the lawn then dug it over. We planted everything you see now, except for three or four trees.”

One of the sculptures in Pat and Ron Howie’s garden. Photo: John Borren.

After retiring from farming, they turned their attention to their garden project, which has become a cherished hobby. The garden features meticulously shaped shrubs, vibrant flowers, water and bird features, sculptures, tranquil pathways and numerous pots and baskets of blooms.

Ron crafted all the garden structures, including seats, pergolas, archways, gazebos and a Moon gate.

“We found the gate design ourselves. We grew the pine trees on the farm, had them milled, and Ron built all our outdoor furniture and structures. He even made a little Hobbit cupboard for our great-grandchildren, which I load with packets of lollies when they visit. They get a nice little surprise when they open the door.”

The mature garden showcases themed areas such as woodland and succulents, with lush greenery, palms, and natives.

“Given our ages, we’ve started hiring arborists for heavy pruning. We still do light pruning and what we can reach, but we avoid climbing trees now.”

Over the years, many clubs and individuals have enjoyed the garden, often finding it a relaxing retreat with friendly hosts. Although Pat no longer paints and there will be no plants for sale this year, the garden will be open for visitors to explore.

“The studio will be open during the festival and includes a bathroom for guests to use,” Pat said. “For those who haven’t visited before, this is your last chance. We don’t know if we’ll be here in two years.”

Ron and Pat Howie enjoying their magnificent garden. Photo: John Borren.

The Howies have no plans to move.

“We’re just going to continue with our garden – it’s our hobby, it keeps us healthy, and we love it.”

Passes to the Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival from November 14-17, are available from Palmers Bethlehem; online at Eventfinda; or visit www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz.

- SunLive