Te Ataarangi Marsh riding Waimai Eclipse (Tanky). She was the winner of the champion class in the first year rider category.

Te Ataarangi Marsh riding Waimai Eclipse (Tanky). She was the winner of the champion class in the first year rider category.

Katikati A&P Society held a ribbon day and show jumping event at Uretara Domain early this month.

The idea was to raise funds for next year’s Katikati A&P Show in February.

The first Katikati A&P Show was held in 1913. Next year’s event will be its 100th show.

A spokesperson says each show costs around $21,000, but as the next show is going to be a big one considering the big milestone they may have to increase the budget.

About $1500 was raised from the ribbon and show jumping day. More than 40 riders and horses took part.

The riders were mostly local from Katikati and Waihī, with some from Whangamatā and Morrinsville.

Classes ranged from lead rein/beginners to vintage 18 plus.

■ Anyone wanting to contribute towards the 100th show can contact katikati.aandp.assn@gmail.com.