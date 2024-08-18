Project Waihī Beach members in front of the first project they held funds for, Sustainable Waihī Beach’s water refill stations. From left, David Askew, Carlene Dillimore, Lucretia De Pina, Allan Sole, Michael Bonnici from Waihī Beach Menzshed, Pippa Coombes and Camille Betham.

Project Waihī Beach members in front of the first project they held funds for, Sustainable Waihī Beach’s water refill stations. From left, David Askew, Carlene Dillimore, Lucretia De Pina, Allan Sole, Michael Bonnici from Waihī Beach Menzshed, Pippa Coombes and Camille Betham.

The Project Waihī Beach Community Trust (Project Waihī Beach) has announced its fund-holding hosting facilities, designed to empower local groups by enabling them to apply for external funding.

A Project Waihī Beach spokesperson says the group - which was established last year - recognised that many local entities face challenges in forming legal entities and holding bank accounts.

“Project Waihī Beach provides a crucial solution, helping these groups secure funding and enabling them to thrive.”

The trust addresses the needs of more than 50 community groups in Waihī Beach and surrounding areas.

Many of the groups struggle to support their initiatives without a formalised legal entity or a bank account, which are customarily requested by funders.