Project Waihī Beach Community Trust helping community groups overcome administrative burden

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Project Waihī Beach members in front of the first project they held funds for, Sustainable Waihī Beach’s water refill stations. From left, David Askew, Carlene Dillimore, Lucretia De Pina, Allan Sole, Michael Bonnici from Waihī Beach Menzshed, Pippa Coombes and Camille Betham.

The Project Waihī Beach Community Trust (Project Waihī Beach) has announced its fund-holding hosting facilities, designed to empower local groups by enabling them to apply for external funding.

A Project Waihī Beach spokesperson says the group - which was established last year - recognised that many local entities face challenges in forming legal entities and holding bank accounts.

“Project Waihī Beach provides a crucial solution, helping these groups secure funding and enabling them to thrive.”

The trust addresses the needs of more than 50 community groups in Waihī Beach and surrounding areas.

Many of the groups struggle to support their initiatives without a formalised legal entity or a bank account, which are customarily requested by funders.

“By offering a platform allowing groups to apply for fundholding, the trust ensures they can continue their vital work without administrative burdens.”

Councillor Allan Sole, a trustee, says the trust opens up funding to those who want to do good in the community.

“We need to invest in our volunteer groups and help them grow our community’s shared vision. This initiative is about fostering local growth and resilience.”

Waihī Beach Menzshed with predator traps.
One of the supported organisations, Live Well Waihī Beach, has raised $200,000 for the community under the support of the trust. The funds are reinvested into various local projects, such as the predator-free workstream, which collaborates with Waihī Beach Menzshed to build predator traps.

Menzshed manager Mike Bonnici says, “This is our bread and butter and keeps the menzshed in business.”

■ INFO email projectwaihibeach@gmail.com


