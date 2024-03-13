Waihī Beach Menz Shed gardener Mike Hickey tends to the shed’s garden on a daily basis.

A Waihī Beach “shedder” and keen gardener bikes daily to deliver special fertiliser to the local Menz Shed garden.

Waihī Beach Menz Shed has joined with neighbouring social group A Friends Place to grow fresh vegetables so more healthy meals can be produced for those in need and for seniors at the beach.

Mike Hickey has the task of keeping the garden producing and has a “secret weapon” — he makes his own brew of fermented seaweed he gathers from the beach.

He then bikes every day from his home at the north end of Waihī Beach to the Menz Shed at the back of Waihī Beach Community Centre to tend to the garden.

The seedlings are grown and provided by members.

■ Waihī Beach Menz Shed members meet for coffee every Friday at 10am at the shed.



