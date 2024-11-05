Advertisement
Pasifika Festival in the Bay: An ‘incredible celebration’ of culture at Katikati College

Rebecca Mauger
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Thirty-two groups performed at Pasifika Festival in the Bay. Photo / Pasifika Festival in the Bay

This year’s Pasifika Festival in the Bay was an “incredible celebration” of Pacific identities, languages and cultures.

Between 8-10,000 people arrived in Katikati to be part of the festival which was held at Katikati College.

This year there were 1034 performers, 32 groups, nearly 30 stallholders and nine Steam-Ed (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) workshops.

Groups represented nations from all over the Pacific including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, and Fiji.

Sounds of the Pacific echoed throughout the area as group after group gave it their all in traditional costumes.

The festival has an emphasis on youth. Photo / Drops Photography
Event director Melanie Cottingham described the students – who came from all over the Bay of Plenty and Auckland – as “courageous, happy, proud and hard-working”.

“It was just a fabulous celebration of our children, our culture and our identity. It’s so nice for our communities to come together like this.”

The festival has an emphasis on the younger generation and learning. Melanie says many young children were playing and having a wonderful time, embracing their culture.

There was also demonstrations of crafts and traditions, and plenty of food.

The festival is in its 10th year and eight festivals have been held.

Beautiful traditional costumes of the Pacific. Photo / Drops Photography
Katikati College also honoured its late teacher Gaylia Bundle at the festival.

For more festival photos visit facebook.com/PasifikaBOP

