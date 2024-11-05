Thirty-two groups performed at Pasifika Festival in the Bay. Photo / Pasifika Festival in the Bay

This year’s Pasifika Festival in the Bay was an “incredible celebration” of Pacific identities, languages and cultures.

Between 8-10,000 people arrived in Katikati to be part of the festival which was held at Katikati College.

This year there were 1034 performers, 32 groups, nearly 30 stallholders and nine Steam-Ed (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) workshops.

Groups represented nations from all over the Pacific including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, and Fiji.

Sounds of the Pacific echoed throughout the area as group after group gave it their all in traditional costumes.