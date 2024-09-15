Pasifika Festival in the Bay has been held since 2015.

Pasifika Festival in the Bay has been held since 2015.

The vibrant colours, rhythmic beats and cultural traditions of the Pacific Islands are coming to Katikati with the return of the Pasifika Festival in the Bay in November.

The festival embraces the unique cultures of the Pacific Islands through dance and food, with a focus on the younger generation.

This year’s festival celebrates a decade of success with 35 performing groups from schools around the Bay of Plenty set to perform at Katikati College.

Groups will showcase their traditional costumes as they represent nations from throughout the Pacific, including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more.

Alongside the performing groups, 35 stalls with traditional cuisine will make the expected 8000 attendees feel as if they’re in the Pacific, with dishes such as chop suey and pani popo available.