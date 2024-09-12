One of the student pieces in Katikati College's exhibition at Carlton Gallery, the Arts Junction on Main Rd.

Katikati College senior visual art students are exhibiting their works which explore the theme of local society.

A spokesperson says each piece reflects the students’ unique perspectives and ideas about their surrounding community.

“Since the beginning of 2024, students have been exploring this theme and will continue to incorporate it into all their artwork for their end-of-year portfolio boards.”

The artworks explore a diverse range of subjects and mediums including painting, sketching, print-making, photography, and graphic design.

This is the first public exhibition from the senior students.