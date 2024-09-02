The community stars from this year's Western Bay Community Awards.

The Western Bay Community Awards bring together all those involved in the community and volunteer sector to celebrate and acknowledge their community work — and nominations are now open.

TECT deputy chairman Mark Arundel says the awards allow the unsung heroes of the community to be recognised for their impact on Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty.

“Countless groups and individuals are working outside their own day-to-day lives, striving to make the Western Bay of Plenty a better place to live,” he says.

“A thriving region is built with the efforts and enthusiasm of its people, and Tauranga and Western Bay have endless examples of hard-working people doing great things for various spaces within the community.”

Nominations for the 2025 awards are now open across the usual six award categories, along with a new category added for 2025. Local community groups and/or individuals can be nominated for one or several of the award categories: community event award, sustainable future award, diversity and inclusion award, heart of the community award, youth spirit award, volunteer of the year award and best collaboration award.