Raffy Duffy and Keira Gemmell are the voices of Kuaka FM. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Kuaka FM disc jockeys took to the airwaves on Friday afternoon and the happiness was obvious with Pharrell Williams’ Happy blasting as the first song.

Keira Gemmell and Raffy Duffy are the DJs of the little radio station at Ōmokoroa Point School and they held court like pros on their first day back on the airwaves.

“Our DJs were practising doing the song intros like real radio DJs,” teacher Deirdre Duggan says.

“They were so excited to hear themselves over the radio and on the big speaker outside. Students gathered for the dance party celebrations.”

The outside of the studio was decorated with streamers and balloons, music was playing and everybody was dancing and having a great time, she says.