Keira Gemmell and Raffy Duffy will be the voices of Kuaka FM when the school station gets up and running again.

Like a phoenix from the ashes or a little godwit making a big migration, Ōmokoroa Point School’s radio station is rising again.

The primary school’s amateur DJs will soon be back on the airways when they re-establish and revamp their old radio station as Kuaka FM.

Kuaka FM is part of the school’s new motif and rebranding — the bar-tailed godwit (kuaka).

The rebrand focuses on the characteristics of the godwit as “thinkers, citizens and navigators” and on how they are known to take the longest migration, from the Arctic to New Zealand.

“It’s a special bird ... it’s little but can do great things — just like us. The Kuaka radio station comes from that vision,” says principal Sandra Portegys.

The original 107.3 FM station began in 2013 in a small, makeshift soundproof studio on site.

Student DJs delivered little jingles, school notices and various messages.

DJ duo Keira Gemmell and Raffy Duffy inside the old studio, which will undergo a revamp.

While the students loved their daily dose of on-site student-run programming, the equipment needed upgrading and the station was abandoned.

Last year students ran a similar project using the school’s intercom. They trained Keira Gemmell and Raffy Duffy, both 10, to take over the reins.

The DJ duo love being on the air.

“It’s so fun because we get to be funky and tell a few jokes. We’re not shy either,” Keira says.

“It’s my dream job to be a radio station person or an engineer, or it could be my back-up job,” Raffy says.

Kuaka FM will be a mix of jingles, notices and school talk, story time and occasional interviews.

The station is returning with the help of Dan Hesson, a former parent of the school.

Dan has a long and varied background in radio. He is donating equipment such as microphones, laptops and speakers. Tauranga business Alliance AV will help establish the station.

“When I realised the school had it’s own radio station, I thought, ‘this is such a cool thing to have’, so I was really happy to support these students and get involved,” he says.

Radio is still a strong industry, he says, “and you never know where this could go for some students”.

Initial and ongoing costs are required for the project. If you can help, contact the school.

Kuaka FM will be on the airwaves by mid-July.





