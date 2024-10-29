Advertisement
Ōmokoroa Artists Expo draws steady stream of crowds throughout Labour Day weekend

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser
Hanneke de Graaf’s claywork. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The artists of Ōmokoroa were stunned at the number of people who came through the doors at their latest expo.

Although always popular, this year’s expo seems to have been “hugely supported”, says Ōmokoroa artist Brian Ebbett, as they had a steady stream of art enthusiasts rambling in and out, and sometimes returning, over the three days of Labour Day weekend.

“The numbers that have come through this year have been quite spectacular,” Brian says. “We’re thrilled about it. It’s been our most popular one yet, I’d say.”

Ōmokoroa Artists have been painting and learning together for more than 20 years.

An expo has been held every year of their existence and at one stage, two expos were held a year.

The exhibition was held at Ōmokoroa’s newly renovated Settlers Hall.

Close to 40 exhibitors contributed their works to the expo which also included live art, a kids’ art activity area, a selection of cards and Carol Hebberd’s wearable arts submission.

There were 250 paintings on display of all styles available for sale.

The group regularly holds material and technique workshops, mentoring and critiques to encourage experimentation and to development new skills.

