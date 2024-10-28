Advertisement
Labour weekend in Katikati: Doggies, teddies, art and markets galore

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Local children hold chicks from Nisha Duncan’s Puriri Grove orchard at the Katikati Sunday farmers market. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati was abuzz with people at the weekend with the opening of the town’s new farmers market on Sunday, coupled with a two-day all-breeds championships event held at Uretara Domain.

Labour weekend was a busy one in the Western Bay of Plenty in general with markets galore, major art exhibitions and the annual Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows.

Saturday was a spotty day weather-wise but competitive dog owners across the North Island still flocked to Katikati to show off their precious pooches and compete in breed categories.

Sunday saw a huge amount of locals and visitors head to the new Katikati Sunday Farmers Market held at Haiku Park.

The town was busy and the usually quiet Haiku Park was awash with punters enjoying hot food from food trucks and buying fresh produce and locally-grown goods. The new market’s timeframe worked well for families who meandered along from 11am. The band Second Time Around played on the stage, kids danced and brought along their favourite toys for a teddy bears picnic.

A market spokesperson says the weather turned out perfectly with “hordes of people” streaming down the hill soon after opening.

Debbie Bielby with her lhasa apso George from Auckland at the Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows.
“The town was jam-packed full on Sunday – despite this, we had minimal parking or traffic issues – we were so pleased. The band was incredible and the venue blew everyone away. It felt like a mini-concert. The customers/locals who came down were also blown away that this is now in Katikati every Sunday.

“The reaction was incredible from locals with some saying they came down then went home and then came back down again because they loved it so much.”

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo kids activity room at Settlers Hall.
There were also weekend-long art exhibitions in Waihī Beach and Ōmokoroa and the usual Saturday or Sunday markets held throughout Waihī Beach, Ōmokoroa and Katikati.


