Local children hold chicks from Nisha Duncan’s Puriri Grove orchard at the Katikati Sunday farmers market. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati was abuzz with people at the weekend with the opening of the town’s new farmers market on Sunday, coupled with a two-day all-breeds championships event held at Uretara Domain.

Labour weekend was a busy one in the Western Bay of Plenty in general with markets galore, major art exhibitions and the annual Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows.

Saturday was a spotty day weather-wise but competitive dog owners across the North Island still flocked to Katikati to show off their precious pooches and compete in breed categories.

Sunday saw a huge amount of locals and visitors head to the new Katikati Sunday Farmers Market held at Haiku Park.

The town was busy and the usually quiet Haiku Park was awash with punters enjoying hot food from food trucks and buying fresh produce and locally-grown goods. The new market’s timeframe worked well for families who meandered along from 11am. The band Second Time Around played on the stage, kids danced and brought along their favourite toys for a teddy bears picnic.