The Katikati Sunday Farmers Market welcomes the community, with all its teddy bears and favourite soft toys, to its first market.

The new farmers market opens Labour Day weekend on October 27 where families can enjoy live music from the local band Second Time Around at Haiku Park concert stage.

Marketgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, favourite soft toys, scooters and bikes, sun hats and shopping bags. Admission is free.

On offer is affordable brunch, fresh produce, farm fresh milk, meat, berries and more.

Organisers say the timeframe – from 11am-3pm on Sundays – is due to community feedback to draw in more families looking for cost-effective Sunday outings and to offer something a little different.