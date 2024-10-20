Advertisement
Katikati Sunday Farmers Market opens with family fun day, teddies welcome

The first Katikati Sunday Farmers Market kicks off this weekend ... bring your teddies and favourite soft toy.

The Katikati Sunday Farmers Market welcomes the community, with all its teddy bears and favourite soft toys, to its first market.

The new farmers market opens Labour Day weekend on October 27 where families can enjoy live music from the local band Second Time Around at Haiku Park concert stage.

Marketgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, favourite soft toys, scooters and bikes, sun hats and shopping bags. Admission is free.

On offer is affordable brunch, fresh produce, farm fresh milk, meat, berries and more.

Organisers say the timeframe – from 11am-3pm on Sundays – is due to community feedback to draw in more families looking for cost-effective Sunday outings and to offer something a little different.

The organisers would like to put out a special thanks to those who contributed to getting the market off the ground.

Vendor manager Donna McDonald says they have had tremendous support from local businesses, Katch Katikati, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and many vendors.

“It’s now up to locals to support the market during its first month. Our markets are not run to make a profit, it’s about creating an amazing space for the community to come together to trade, talk and feel proud of their town.”

The details

What: Katikati Sunday Farmers Market

Where: Haiku Park

When: Sundays from 11am-3pm, first market October 27

More info: www.katifarmersmarket.co.nz

