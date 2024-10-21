All breeds represented at this years’ show.

Pedigree pooches are preened and ready to put their best paw forward at this weekend’s Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship.

The doggy beauty show returns to Katikati with about 500 dogs and this year there will be two shows rolled into one.

First up is the opening ceremony starting at 8.30am on Saturday with a traditional cultural welcome to international judges (from Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Australia) and exhibitors.

The Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) is the largest canine organisation in the world. This show starts at 8.45am, followed by Tauranga Kennel Association’s first show at 12.30pm. The shows continue on Sunday.

Secretary Michele Reichmuth says the show is well supported by dog show enthusiasts and owners from throughout the country.