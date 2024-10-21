Advertisement
Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows this Labour weekend in Katikati

All breeds represented at this years’ show.

Pedigree pooches are preened and ready to put their best paw forward at this weekend’s Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship.

The doggy beauty show returns to Katikati with about 500 dogs and this year there will be two shows rolled into one.

First up is the opening ceremony starting at 8.30am on Saturday with a traditional cultural welcome to international judges (from Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Australia) and exhibitors.

The Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) is the largest canine organisation in the world. This show starts at 8.45am, followed by Tauranga Kennel Association’s first show at 12.30pm. The shows continue on Sunday.

Secretary Michele Reichmuth says the show is well supported by dog show enthusiasts and owners from throughout the country.

It is free entry for the public and is a chance to speak to breeders and enjoy a great day.

“The show is an opportunity for everyone with a passion for dog breeding and exhibiting to get together.

“It’s also a lot of fun for dog fans to come along and watch. If people are looking to learn about breeds and meet breeders, or if they are interested in seeing dogs they have never seen before — this is the place to be.”

One of the trump cards of the two-day canine spectacle is seeing rare breeds such as the Skye terrier, Italian Spinone, Swedish Vallhund and Portuguese water dog.

There are seven show categories at the championships, including toy dogs, gun dogs, terriers, hounds, working, non-sporting and utility and the best in show and reserve best in show.

The championship shows are in conjunction with BOP Gundog Club, Asian Breeds Club, Central Island Toy Club and The Terrier Club.

There will also be pet-related stalls and food trucks on site.

INFO Tauranga Kennel Association — All Breeds Championship Show at Katikati’s Uretara Domain on October 26-27, from 8.30am.


