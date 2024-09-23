Sixteen community-minded volunteers in Katikati mucked-in on Saturday morning to help beautify the town.
The Katikati Spring Clean event is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s clean up week from September 20-27.
Organisers Katikati Community Centre and Katch Katikati asked volunteers to help combat litterbugs by picking a problem area and cleaning it up.
One volunteer even climbed in his boat and gave Uretara River a good clean-up too.
This year the focus was on carparks, main streets and public walkways where litter tends to accumulate.