Loads of rubbish was collected thanks to community helpers.

Sixteen community-minded volunteers in Katikati mucked-in on Saturday morning to help beautify the town.

The Katikati Spring Clean event is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s clean up week from September 20-27.

Organisers Katikati Community Centre and Katch Katikati asked volunteers to help combat litterbugs by picking a problem area and cleaning it up.

One volunteer even climbed in his boat and gave Uretara River a good clean-up too.

This year the focus was on carparks, main streets and public walkways where litter tends to accumulate.