Keep New Zealand Beautiful clean up week: Katikati looking a little more beautiful thanks to spring clean

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Quick Read
Loads of rubbish was collected thanks to community helpers.

Sixteen community-minded volunteers in Katikati mucked-in on Saturday morning to help beautify the town.

The Katikati Spring Clean event is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s clean up week from September 20-27.

Organisers Katikati Community Centre and Katch Katikati asked volunteers to help combat litterbugs by picking a problem area and cleaning it up.

One volunteer even climbed in his boat and gave Uretara River a good clean-up too.

This year the focus was on carparks, main streets and public walkways where litter tends to accumulate.

The rubbish was brought back to Katikati Community Centre for disposal.

■ Katch Katikati’s Adopt A Street programme is still ongoing. Register here or visit The Arts Junction, Katikati to choose the street or area.

Sign up during clean up week and go in the draw for two tickets to a Katikati Twilight Concert in 2025.

