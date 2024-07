Tails will be wagging now that work is under way at Donegal Reserve.

Tails will be wagging now that work is under way at Donegal Reserve.

Work has begun on Katikati’s new dog exercise area at Donegal Reserve.

New fencing is going up to create a space where four-legged friends can run free and socialise with other dogs.

The dog exercise area is being built on the back of 815 local support for this location through community talks last year.

Funds for the dog park, mainly from dog registration fees, were allocated through Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s previous Long-term Plan 2021-2031.