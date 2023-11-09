One paw closer for dog exercise areas in Katikati and Ōmokoroa

An urban dog space will be created at Donegal Reserve in Katikati.

Furry friends will soon be able to play, lead-free, in Katikati and Ōmokoroa as the council makes plans for dedicated dog exercise areas.

A fully fenced urban dog space will be created at Donegal Reserve, Katikati, featuring areas for different-sized dogs, seating, poop bag dispensers and water stations. Western Bay of Plenty District Council received 81 per cent local support for this location through a recent community talk.

The council has funds allocated through the Long-Term Plan with $30,000 to go towards the creation of this dog exercise area and construction is due to start in 2024.

In Ōmokoroa, investigations were made into Precious Family Reserve as an alternative location for an exercise area, alongside the original location consulted on of Links View Dr Reserve.

Although 56 submitters supported Links View Dr Reserve, 35 responses suggested alternative locations, with Precious Family Reserve being the most common option.

“Although Links View Drive Reserve was a popular location, we recognised that Precious Family Reserve deserved further investigation. It has great potential as a location for a dog exercise area, so we’re keen to see what the community thinks,” says council senior recreation planner Jason Crummer.

The council plans to consult the Ōmokoroa community in early 2024.

Earlier this year the Your Place community talk received 500 pieces of feedback on the proposed dog exercise areas and features.

“It’s all about providing a destination for dog lovers to exercise their dogs off-lead safely in a fenced enclosure,” Jason says. “People told us that water stations and poop bag dispensers and disposal stations were the highest priority, followed by seating, shade, a separate chill-out zone, double gate entry and space for future agility items.’’

The final goal is to create four dog exercise areas across the district in Te Puke, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Waihī Beach.

The Te Puke dog exercise area opened in October and has proved popular, with hundreds of pooches and their owners using it each week, Jason says.