Katikati Tennis Club celebrates 50 years on first day of the season

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Katikati Tennis Club members celebrate on Saturday. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Tennis Club rolled three events into one on Saturday – its 50th birthday, a reunion and the club’s opening day of the new season.

The club celebrated a history of tennis in the town with a day of playing tennis, speeches, cake and good times.

A number of original club members joined in for the half-century milestone. The public were also invited to give the sport a go.

Club president Chris van Hellemond says they are looking for new members and would like to have a professional coach join the club as well.

Tennis in Katikati has ties back to 1932. However, in 1885, the very first recorded match took place between Katikati and Tauranga.

Past members from 50 years ago Jack Ripley, John Corbett, Mike Johnson, Christine Wallis, Don Wallis and Mike Ross. Don received life membership.
George Alley (who established Homewood Trust) donated the land on Park Rd for bowls, croquet and tennis. Tennis flourished until the 1960s when it went into recess.

The 50-year mark is taken from 1974 when the Park Rd facility was restarted.

