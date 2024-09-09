Katikati Tennis Club members celebrate on Saturday. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Tennis Club rolled three events into one on Saturday – its 50th birthday, a reunion and the club’s opening day of the new season.

The club celebrated a history of tennis in the town with a day of playing tennis, speeches, cake and good times.

A number of original club members joined in for the half-century milestone. The public were also invited to give the sport a go.

Club president Chris van Hellemond says they are looking for new members and would like to have a professional coach join the club as well.

Tennis in Katikati has ties back to 1932. However, in 1885, the very first recorded match took place between Katikati and Tauranga.