The Stags at Moore Park on Saturday. Photos / Sasha Avery

On Saturday the Katikati Stags took on Te Puke Sports at Moore Park.

The weather was less than ideal with rain, wind and the field turning to a mud pit, but that didn’t stop both sides from putting on a show.

Joel Madson, playing halfback for the Stags put the first points on the board with a tricky penalty kick, putting the score at 3-0 to the Stags.

Te Puke came out firing after this, scoring three tries within the first 25 minutes of the game which left the score at 19-3 at halftime.

However, the Stags did not drop their heads in the slightest and came into the second half of the game on a mission to make a comeback. Four minutes into the second half Tyler Mitai Sykes crashed over the tryline with the Stags’ first try of the game.

Not long after midfielder Elia Atunaisa scored another try which was then followed by Griffin Fraser, the “gazelle’', scoring the third try. The game was close but with another two successful penalty kicks from Joel Madson the Stags were in the lead 28-19 and that’s where the final whistle blew and the Stags won. The game was dubbed as ‘the best watch of the season’ with an awesome crowd of supporters and all the sponsors down at the club for sponsors’ day to acknowledge all their support.

It was a good day all round for both senior and junior Katikati rugby players as the three junior teams who played earlier also won their games. Coach Quinton Landman says he was “very proud of all the boys for always putting their best efforts forward on the field, not only for themselves but for teammates and all our amazing supporters. Up the Stags.”

The Stags’ next game will determine whether they make it into the quarter-finals at Moore Park, July 6 at 2.45pm against Mount Maunganui.