The Katikati Senior rugby team, also known as the Katikati Stags, came out roaring this season.
They had new coaches, management and many new players joining the team.
“Many supporters throughout the season commented on how refreshing it was with new coaches, management and lots of keen players,” a spokesperson says.
Training on Thursday nights was a “good vibe all round” with food afterwards for players and their families.
“The team truly felt like a team as we came together. As for game days, each Saturday we came out strong, putting our best efforts on the field, coming away with eight out of 13 teams in the Bay of Plenty development competition. All our players worked hard and put in the mahi for sure.
“We appreciate everyone’s support including our sponsors, players, their families and our amazing supporters cheering from the sidelines. We look forward to coming back better and stronger next year in hopes of beating our eighth place this year.”
A couple of highlights were the Katikati Junior teams, including the year four and five Dragons, awarded the team spirit award with the best team spirit and positive attitude this year, and the year three Katipō Hinehina, awarded team of the year and also making it to the grand final in the Thames Valley competition.