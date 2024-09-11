Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Rugby and Football Club: Roaring season for the Stags and junior teams

Katikati Advertiser
3 mins to read
The Year three Katipō Hinehina team.

The Year three Katipō Hinehina team.

The Katikati Senior rugby team, also known as the Katikati Stags, came out roaring this season.

They had new coaches, management and many new players joining the team.

“Many supporters throughout the season commented on how refreshing it was with new coaches, management and lots of keen players,” a spokesperson says.

Training on Thursday nights was a “good vibe all round” with food afterwards for players and their families.

“The team truly felt like a team as we came together. As for game days, each Saturday we came out strong, putting our best efforts on the field, coming away with eight out of 13 teams in the Bay of Plenty development competition. All our players worked hard and put in the mahi for sure.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We appreciate everyone’s support including our sponsors, players, their families and our amazing supporters cheering from the sidelines. We look forward to coming back better and stronger next year in hopes of beating our eighth place this year.”

The Katikati Stags when they took on Rangiuru.
The Katikati Stags when they took on Rangiuru.

2024 award winners:

Don Yong Cup – most valuable player: Logan Ward

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KRFC Cup – most committed player: Mete Tehira

George Henry Cup and Dave Murray trophy – most improved player: Jake Cossey

Bill Dunlop Cup – best clubman: Peter Pole

Sandy Cooper Memorial Trophy – best sportsman: Tyler Mitai-Sykes

Peter Harrison Trophy – rookie of the year: Lyrique Jacob

KRFC Cup – forward of the year: Griffin Fraser

KRFC cup – back of the year: Joel Madsen

Andrew McCullough memorial Cup – character of the year: Jake Cossey

Doris Johnston Plate – best female supporter: Lee Parker

Ongare Point Supporters – appreciation award for volunteer work: Leigh Landman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A couple of highlights were the Katikati Junior teams, including the year four and five Dragons, awarded the team spirit award with the best team spirit and positive attitude this year, and the year three Katipō Hinehina, awarded team of the year and also making it to the grand final in the Thames Valley competition.

The year four and five Dragons.
The year four and five Dragons.

Junior rugby prize winners 2024:

Rippa Rugby Team Bambi’s

Most valued player – Madden Day

Most improved player —– Maze Ford

Team player – Harrison Young

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Year 3 – Katipō Hinehina

MVP – Marley Thornhill Rangi

MIP – Quin Anderton

Team player – Tiare Matena

Katipō Uliuli

MVP – Tevita Mafi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MIP – Bendith Vakasiuola

Team player – Xavier Racz

Omoks Team

MVP – Luca Miller Desset

MIP – Cameron Wilton

Team player – Sam Mellow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Year 4&5 – Dragons

MVP – Brodie Royackers and Tommy

MIP – Hendrix Brown-Ormsby

Team player – Douglas Willoughby

Rookie of the year – Jacob Richards

Year 6 – Ravens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MVP – Walter Rimon

MIP – Paki Tongia

Team player – Junior Itraera

Year 7&8 – Eagles

MVP – Joseph Kava

MIP – Kody Vandiene

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Team player – Kereterre Ainsley

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser