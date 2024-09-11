The Year three Katipō Hinehina team.

The Katikati Senior rugby team, also known as the Katikati Stags, came out roaring this season.

They had new coaches, management and many new players joining the team.

“Many supporters throughout the season commented on how refreshing it was with new coaches, management and lots of keen players,” a spokesperson says.

Training on Thursday nights was a “good vibe all round” with food afterwards for players and their families.

“The team truly felt like a team as we came together. As for game days, each Saturday we came out strong, putting our best efforts on the field, coming away with eight out of 13 teams in the Bay of Plenty development competition. All our players worked hard and put in the mahi for sure.