Katikati Primary School: Author and illustrator Donovan Bixley inspires young minds

Author and illustrator Donovan Bixley passes on his passion at Katikati Primary School.

Acclaimed author and illustrator Donovan Bixley visited Katikati Primary School on August 30.

Donovan has created and co-created more than 100 books published in numerous countries under several languages.

His visit was a chance for students to engage directly with the creative mind behind some of their favourite books and illustrations.

The visit included readings of Bixley’s popular works, illustration demonstrations and an interactive question and answer session.

He ran a workshop demonstrating the process of turning words into visuals – how to bring characters to life on the page.

A spokesperson says the students left the event “brimming with excitement, inspired to delve into their own creative projects”.

Katikati Primary School sees the value in exposing children to arts and literature from an early age.
Katikati principal Andrea Nicholson says the importance of children seeing themselves as writers can’t be underestimated.

“Having a professional author demonstrate the processes he goes through and the revisions he makes was really inspirational.”

Earlier this year some of the students also enjoyed a reading and question and answer session with local author Nicole Miller.

